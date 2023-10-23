Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Oct. 3, 2023.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Members of Parliament, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, were the target of a disinformation campaign, known as “Spamouflage,” in August and September that was carried about by the Chinese government, Global Affairs said Monday.

“This campaign targeted dozens of MPs from across the political spectrum and spanning multiple geographic regions of Canada, including the Prime Minister, the leader of the Official Opposition, and several members of cabinet,” the department said in a statement.

The department’s Rapid Response Mechanism, which was set up to counter foreign state-sponsored disinformation, said the aim of the propaganda campaign was to discourage MPs from criticizing China’s authoritarian Chinese Communist Party.

“These spam comments claimed that a critic of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in Canada had accused the various MPs of criminal and ethical violations,” the department said. “The Spamouflage campaign also included the use of likely ‘deepfake’ videos, which are digitally modified by artificial intelligence, targeting the individual.”

The department said Spamouflage is a tactic that uses networks of new or hijacked social media accounts to post and amplify propaganda messages across multiple platforms. An analysis from the Rapid Response Mechanism team suggests that the bot-network could be part of the well-known Spamouflage network which has been publicly reported on by Meta and Microsoft and threat intelligence experts such as Graphika, who have connected the activity to China.

In August, Meta reported that it shut down close to thousands of Facebook and Instagram accounts, groups and pages associated with a political spam network run by Beijing that had targeted users in Australia, the United States, Britain and other parts of the world.

The Spamouflage operation aimed at Canadian politicians was seeking to “discredit and denigrate the targeted MPs through seemingly organic posts, alleging impropriety, by posting waves of social media posts and videos that called into question the political and ethical standards of the MPs, using a popular Chinese-speaking figure in Canada,” the department said.

The disinformation campaign began in early August and accelerated in scale over the September long-weekend. The bot network left thousands of comments in English and French on the Facebook and X/Twitter accounts of MPs, the department said.

“All parliamentarians have been made aware of this campaign and have been provided with advice from the Rapid Response Mechanism on how to protect themselves from foreign interference as well as information on how to report suspected foreign interference activity.

The department said it has been made clear to MPs, who were targeted by China, that “nothing observed in this activity represents a threat to their safety, or that of their family.”

Conservative MP Michael Cooper, who has been probing Chinese foreign interference on the Commons ethics committee, said fellow MPs have been grappling with attacks on social media that sound like what Global Affairs is describing.

He said this meddling is another reason why Ottawa should proceed with what he calls a long overdue package of measures to confront Chinese foreign interference.

“This has been part of an ongoing pattern that we have seen from the Beijing regime to spread disinformation and it underscores the degree to which the Beijing poses a threat to our democracy,” Mr. Cooper said. “It underscores the need for action. It’s time for the government to take concrete measures to counter Beijing and the threat that it poses to our democracy.”

Global Affairs said it notified the various social platforms about the Spamouflage and this resulted in much of the activity and network being removed.

In July, the government informed Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong that he was almost certainly the target of a second disinformation campaign orchestrated by Beijing in May of this year, at the same time Ottawa was expelling Toronto-based diplomat Zhao Wei.

The department’s Rapid Response Mechanism detected a disinformation operation on WeChat that was directed against Mr. Chong while monitoring digital traffic for the June 19 by-elections.

In May, Mr. Chong learned from The Globe and Mail that Beijing targeted him and his relatives in Hong Kong in the lead-up to the 2021 election, a revelation that led the federal government to expel the Chinese diplomat, Mr. Zhao.

Ottawa later disclosed that former Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole and NDP MP Jenny Kwan had also been targeted by Beijing in 2021 – and that they remain targets.

The minority Liberal government reached an agreement in September with opposition parties on the terms and timing of the long-awaited public inquiry, headed by Quebec Court of Appeal Justice Marie-Josée Hogue. For months, the Prime Minister had resisted repeated calls, including three votes in the House of Commons, to set up a foreign-interference inquiry.