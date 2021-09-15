Chrétien appears on campaign trail as Liberals look to tighten race

Former prime minister Jean Chrétien made an appearance in support of Justin Trudeau on the campaign trail on Tuesday evening, touting the Liberal government’s record, including on the pandemic, as his party looks to tighten a competitive electoral race with less than a week to go until election day.

In a speech to a packed room of around 400 supporters in Brampton, Ont., which is considered a key battleground in the election campaign, Mr. Chrétien spoke of the world being in turmoil and cited examples such as the impacts of climate change.

Mr. Chrétien, who served as prime minister from 1993 to 2003, also stressed that now is not the time to be moving to the “far right or the far left.”

“It’s the time to be in the middle,” he said, in reference to the Liberal party’s position on the Canadian political spectrum.

The election campaign has entered a critical point, with the election to be held on Monday. The Liberals and the Conservatives see each other as main rivals and have been sharpening their messages designed to contrast their offers to voters in the race to the finish line.

Former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion was also in attendance at the Brampton event held by the Liberals on Tuesday evening. She told reporters that she is hoping the election will result in a majority government, adding that minority governments do not work in her view.

“It means the opposition controls the votes on a lot of policy,” she said. “I hope that this time the Liberals will get a majority, so then we can make them accountable. There’s no excuses for them not being able to pass the legislation that is required to look after the people of Canada.”

She also said it is “unfortunate” an election was called during a pandemic.

“I don’t agree with that,” Ms. McCallion said, adding she has heard questions about this from average people. “I think the government should be concentrating on the recovery and getting people back to work and getting the recovery, the economy moving.”

On Aug. 15, Mr. Trudeau visited newly minted Governor-General Mary Simon at Rideau Hall, where she accepted his request to dissolve the 43rd Parliament. Mr. Trudeau had previously promised not to hold an election during a pandemic but told reporters he needs a new mandate.

“Canadians need to choose how to finish the fight against COVID-19 and build back better,” he said.

The campaign is the shortest possible election period under federal law, 36 days, and is taking place more than two years before a vote was required under fixed-election-date legislation. Elections Canada has said that the campaign will cost $610-million.

Ms. McCallion said Tuesday she would think the reason that Mr. Trudeau called an election is to get a majority.

“I think that’s only logical,” she said. “I think he felt he needed a majority to deal with the recovery.”

She also said that she supports Mr. Trudeau because he has “tried to do a good job.” She said, however, that this doesn’t mean that she always supports the things that he does.

“I’m not a Liberal, I’m not a Conservative, and I’m certainly not an NDPer,” she said. “I support people that are in for the good, that run for office and get elected for the good of the people. And if they lose sight of that, then they should be kicked out of office.”

When asked if she felt comfortable in the crowded space in Brampton, Ms. McCallion, 100, said that is why she doesn’t believe there should have been an election during a pandemic.

“Governments have been saying ‘Stay home, stay away including in groups,’” she said. “And then an election is called, which brings people together in groups.”

On the issue of safety, Mr. Chrétien, 87, said he didn’t know the format for the event but that he has been vaccinated. He said it was not the surroundings that people are used to but that he was happy that he came.

The Liberals said that there were 400 people allowed in the room and the room capacity is 1,000 under usual circumstances, meaning the limit would have been 500 people. They say the event was held in accordance with COVID-19 capacity limits in Ontario. Meeting and event spaces are capped at 50 per cent capacity.

Ontario’s regulations also say members of the public must also be able to maintain a physical distance of at least two metres from every other person in the indoor portion of the event space.

Liberal organizers created boxes on the ground with green tape to encourage people in the room to keep distance from each other but many stepped outside of those lines in an attempt to get close to Mr. Trudeau, including when he left the room of the event and was met by a crush of supporters.

with files from Laura Stone in Toronto

