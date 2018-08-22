Chrystia Freeland pleased by reports that U.S. and Mexico are making progress in NAFTA negotiations

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says she’s pleased by reports that the United States and Mexico are making progress in protracted NAFTA negotiations, adding she’s looking forward to an opportunity for Canada to rejoin the talks.

Open this photo in gallery Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland arrives to speak to media at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre during day two of the Liberal cabinet retreat in Nanaimo, B.C., on Wednesday, August 22, 2018. CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

The United States and Mexico appear to be making another push to wrap up their bilateral talks. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Mexican Economy Minister are meeting again today in Washington. Canada remains left out of these discussions.

News reports suggest U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is preparing to announce a breakthrough in U.S.-Mexico talks this week.

Mexico and the United States have been talking without Canada for weeks as Mexico City tried to address U.S. demands for changes to auto trade rules that could benefit American industry.

Going into a Trudeau government cabinet retreat in the British Columbia coastal city of Nanaimo, Freeland said Canada is "very encouraged" by what it is hearing from NAFTA partners about progress in solving their bilateral issues.

"I've been in close touch with both the US and Mexico this week as we have been throughout the summer," she said.

"We're hearing optimism from them about the work they're getting done on the bilateral US Mexico issues."

According to Politico.com, the Trump administration is planning to formally announce Thursday that it has reached a breakthrough in NAFTA talks with Mexico, opening the door way for Canada to rejoin negotiations to modernize the free trade pact.

Ms. Freeland said auto rules are central to the U.S.-Mexico talks.

The Canadian foreign minister said Canada is looking forward to rejoining talks after bilateral negotiations " and a swift conclusion of the NAFTA negotiations."

Canada has been left out of top-level NAFTA talks for months – with Mexico and the United States talking between themselves – amid widespread speculation about a strained relationship beween U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Ms. Freeland.

Canada, Mexico, and the United States have all publicly insisted that there is no rift and the Mexico-U.S. talks leave out Canadian negotiators simply because the matters under discussion chiefly concern those two countries. Mexico has publicly insisted it will not agree to a trade deal that leaves out Canada.

Disagreement between Mexico and the United States over U.S. demands for a wage floor in NAFTA zone auto manufacturing and stricter North American content requirements for vehicles sold duty-free in the region were a key logjam in talks earlier this year.

A senior Canadian official said they do not expect any announcement from Washington would cover a full NAFTA deal. They expect a breakthrough on autos and some other bilateral issues.

Two major obstacles to a deal are still unresolved: Mr. Trump’s insistence on a five-year termination clause for NAFTA, also called a “sunset clause,” as well as Washington’s desire to gut Chapter 19, which provides for a binding process to resolve trade disputes between NAFTA countries.

The Canadian official said Canada does not intend to budge on these two issues.

Mexico said as recently as late July that it still regards Washington’s demand for sunset clause as a deal breaker and emphasized that is only interested in a three-way NAFTA deal that includes Canada.

It’s unclear whether the United States may try to make the case this week that there has been sufficient NAFTA progress to trigger a congressional notice period – which means signaling Congress that a deal may be imminent.

Ms. Freeland declined comment on what the US-Mexico compromise looks like, saying she would leave it to them to eventually elaborate once talks are concluded.

"But we are in very close contact with both the US and Mexico. We've been in touch with them this week. We are encouraged by the optimism."

She said all three countries are concerned about rules of origin of cars. "Obviously rules of origin is an issue where detail matters."

"We will very much have a voice in the finalization of all of this."

An announcement by the United States, even if it includes handshakes with the Mexicans, does not mean a deal is close, noted Eric Miller, a trade consultant who heads the Rideau Potomac Strategy Group.

"My understanding is that there are still very controversial issues--like the sunset clause--on which they have not made meaningful progress," Mr. Miller said.

Canada and Mexico both oppose the U.S. demand that the agreement be reopened for negotiation every five years.

Another indication of where the talks are going will be whether Canada gets invited back to the negotiating table.

“It doesn’t mean that if Canada returns to the table they’re going to soften their positions or somehow agree to take the U.S. view on a lot of this stuff,” Mr. Miller said.

Inside U.S. Trade is also reporting that a proposal to give the incoming Mexican government more flexibility in managing Mexico’s energy resources has emerged as a late irritant in NAFTA talks with the U.S., which is advocating that energy issues be addressed in the trade deal’s other chapters.

With files from Adrian Morrow in Washington