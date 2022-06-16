Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland outlined Ottawa’s plan for dealing with inflation Thursday, pledging to focus on fiscal restraint, boosting productivity and delivering on recently promised programs that will help Canadians afford higher prices.

The package of measures add up to $8.9-billion, she said, but all of that spending was previously announced and accounted for in previous budgets.

Those measures include a range of enhanced benefits to individuals through programs such as the Canada Workers Benefit, a 10-per-cent increase to Old Age Security for seniors over 75, and increased funding for child care and rent support. The minister also noted that many federal income support programs such as the Canada Child Benefit, the goods and services tax credit, Old Age Security and the Guaranteed Income Supplement for low-income seniors are designed to automatically increase in line with inflation.

With no new announcements, Ms. Freeland’s lunch hour speech at Toronto’s Empire Club was primarily aimed at making the case that the federal government is dealing with the inflation challenge in a range of ways and is responding to concerns that Ottawa must do more to support long-term growth.

The minister spoke directly to the “fiscal hawks” in the audience, vowing that the pace of federal spending will compliment the Bank of Canada’s work to cool inflation.

“As the Bank of Canada withdraws monetary stimulus, our government is likewise withdrawing fiscal stimulus,” she said, according to her prepared remarks.

The minister noted that her April budget set a fiscal anchor of reducing the federal debt-to-GDP ratio and pledged to a review and reduction of government spending.

“The fiscal restraint was very intentional,” she said. “At a time when inflation was elevated, we knew we needed to be careful not to increase aggregate demand. As interest rates were set to rise, we understood the importance of maintaining Canada’s triple-A rating.”

The government’s April budget projected a $52.8-billion deficit for the 2022-23 fiscal year, down from a pandemic peak of $327.7-billion in 2020-21. The size of the deficit is projected to be $8.4-billion by 2025-26.

Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 13, 2022.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Canada is experiencing the biggest inflation threat in a generation. Consumer prices have shot higher over the past year, including prices for essentials such as food, gas and shelter. That’s squeezing Canadian savings and wages and making life less affordable. In April, the annual rate of inflation hit 6.8 per cent – the fastest pace of consumer price growth in three decades.

Central banks were slow to start pushing back against inflation, hoping that it would be transitory. That proved to be a spectacular miscalculation, and central banks around the world are now racing to prevent high inflation from becoming entrenched like it did in the 1970s and early 1980s.

While containing domestic inflation is the primary the Bank of Canada’s responsibility, the federal government’s fiscal policy - such as the total amount of government spending - can impact the amount of demand in the economy, which influences inflation. Scaling back on federal spending would complement the central bank’s efforts to cool the economy.

Government programs can also respond to cost of living concerns. For instance, the Quebec government recently sent $500 cheques to all adults with a net income of $100,000 or less in the name of easing the individual impacts of inflation. Similarly the Ontario government sent out rebates earlier this year by scrapping license plate renewal and sticker fees. Both policies were adopted ahead of provincial elections. Ontario has also promised to reduce gas taxes by 5.7 cents per litre for six months beginning July 1.

While such programs provide a direct benefit to consumers dealing with inflation, they run counter to the central bank’s efforts to cool consumer spending by adding to demand rather than reducing it.

Other national governments have recently announced policies to deal with inflation above and beyond what their central banks are doing. For instance, U.S. President Joe Biden has emphasized the importance of reducing the size of the U.S. federal government deficit.

He ordered the release of a million barrels of oil every day for six months from the country’s strategic oil reserve to lower gas prices, and the White House has begun calling on U.S. oil refineries to ramp up production of gasoline and diesel.

Mr. Biden is also planning to visit Saudi Arabia next month in an effort to ease oil prices, even though Mr. Biden had previously declared the country a “pariah,” after the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Germany’s ruling coalition recently announced a large inflation-relief package that includes a three-month cut to gas taxes.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve announced its biggest rate hike since 1994 and said that it would keep pushing borrowing costs higher through the rest of the year. The Bank of Canada is likewise moving quickly: announcing three consecutive interest rate hikes, including two oversized half-percentage-point moves, while promising that it is prepared to “act more forcefully if needed.”

Politically, the federal Liberals have appeared reluctant to directly engage on the inflation issue, blaming higher costs on global factors. However, they face off daily with opposition parties that are seizing on the issue. The Conservatives say the government should scale back spending and cut taxes, while the NDP want Ottawa to impose an “excess profits” tax on large companies as a way of funding enhanced payments to low-income families through programs such as the GST credit and the Canada Child Benefit.

Elliot Hughes, a senior adviser with Summa Strategies and a former policy adviser to former finance minister Bill Morneau, said the Liberal government is unlikely to cut back on fuel taxes given its focus on using carbon pricing to deal with climate change.

Nonetheless, he said the government needs to do a better job of showing it is working to help Canadians deal with inflation.

“The main thing they need to do is to give the issue the same amount of attention that the average Canadian cares about it, which is a lot,” he said Thursday.

In Thursday’s speech, Ms. Freeland repeated her budget message that existing federal programs such as increased immigration, new housing incentives and a national child care program are social policies that also provide an economic benefit.

“This set of measures will help drive our continued economic growth in a way that fights inflation by increasing the supply of the workers - and homes - that we don’t have enough of,” she said.

Much of today’s inflation is caused by supply-side issues tied to the COVID-19 pandemic: transportation bottlenecks, factory shutdowns in China, shortages of key manufacturing inputs like semiconductors. The war in Ukraine has made things much worse, causing a global commodity price shock that’s sent food and oil prices sharply higher in recent months.

But inflation is also the result of domestic forces. Low interest rates encouraged Canadians to gorge on housing, pushing up the average home price up by more than 50 per cent over the past two years. Consumer spending was also supported by federal pandemic relief cheques, which more than made up for lost income due to job losses and reduced hours during various waves of the pandemic.

Indeed, Canadians built up about $200-billion in “excess savings” during the pandemic, according to the Bank of Canada – partly as a result of less spending during COVID-19 lockdowns, partly as a result of generous fiscal support.

In recent months, the Bank of Canada has started warning that the Canadian economy is overheating and has entered a period of “excess demand.” That means Canadians want to buy more than the economy can produce, pushing prices higher.

Critics of the government say that federal spending, and the pace at which the government withdrew pandemic-support measures, is contributing to excess demand.

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.