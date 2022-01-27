Deputy Prime Minster Chrystia Freeland scores higher than Justin Trudeau as the preferred choice as leader of the Liberal Party with a new poll showing Canadians are deeply divided about the Prime Minister’s performance.

Ms. Freeland, who does double duty as finance minister and is playing a key role in Canada’s response to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, places far ahead of Mr. Trudeau as his potential successor.

A Nanos Research poll of 1,049 Canadians conducted Jan. 21-23 for The Globe and Mail found 25 per cent of those surveyed say Ms. Freeland is best suited to lead the Liberal Party into the next election, compared to only 18.4 per cent for Mr. Trudeau.

In voter-rich Ontario, Ms. Freeland is 13 percentage points ahead of Mr. Trudeau as preferred Liberal leader. She is three points ahead of the Prime Minister in his home province of Quebec.

“It suggests, at this particular point and time, that she has a stronger brand than Justin Trudeau,” pollster Nik Nanos said. “The ironic twist in this is that Justin Trudeau is the one who made Chrystia Freeland who she is today and provided her with the platform for the profile she has.”

Mrs. Freeland, who appears to be Mr. Trudeau’s heir apparent, leads other cabinet leadership rivals by a large margin as well as outsider Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England.

Mr. Carney, also touted as potential Liberal leader should Mr. Trudeau step down before the next election, has 12.1 per cent support as preferred Liberal leader, followed by Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne at 2.5 per cent and Defence Minister Anita Anand at 2.3 per cent.

A significant 31.8 per cent of those Canadians surveyed said they were unsure who should lead the Liberal Party.

“Almost 32 per cent are unsure who they would like to lead so this also means it is wide opinion in terms of any of the other potential contenders,” he said. “This a measurement of the brand strength of different potential contenders. The key indicator today is that the Freeland brand is stronger than the Trudeau brand.”

The Nanos Research hybrid telephone and online survey has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

More worrisome for Mr. Trudeau, who has said he want to seek a fourth mandate, is that the poll finds that Canadians are evenly divided over his governance of the country. The poll found 35 per cent of Canadians believe he has done an excellent job and 35 per cent think he has done a poor job.

Ms. Freeland appears to have a head start in a potential leadership race. The Prime Minister has given her key decision-making roles and includes her in almost every government announcements that he makes.

Ms. Freeland is also going to be the subject of a biography that the author calls a portrait of the most powerful woman in Canadian politics and possible heir apparent to Mr. Trudeau.

The Freeland biography by writer Catherine Tsalikis will feed growing perceptions within the Liberal Party that Canada’s first female finance minister is preparing for Mr. Trudeau’s departure from political office,

Ms. Tsalikis, who writes on foreign affairs and gender equality, said the Freeland biography is set to be published in the fall of 2023 but could be released earlier if there is a leadership race and Ms. Freeland throws her hat into the ring.

The Globe has reported that Liberal MPs say Ms. Freeland has become more friendly and outgoing with backbenchers since the fall election. Ms. Freeland now regularly returns calls from MPs.

It’s not just Ms. Freeland, who Liberals are talking about as potential leadership aspirants. The Globe has reported that Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, who co-chaired the Liberal Party national election campaign, has set up a network of loyalists in Quebec for a potential leadership run.

However, Mr. Nanos said Ms. Joly registered less than 2 percentage points in the poll he conducted of potential leadership replacements for Mr. Trudeau.

