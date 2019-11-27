Freeland heading to Washington to negotiate USMCA addendum in push for ratification, sources say

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is heading to Washington Wednesday to negotiate an addendum to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement that will help the Trump administration get Congress to ratify the deal, Mexican government sources say.
The sit-down between Ms. Freeland, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Jesus Seade, Mexico’s USMCA point man, would be aimed at crafting a side-letter incorporating the demands of congressional Democrats, who hold a majority in the House of Representatives.
Among the demands on the table, said one industry source with knowledge of the discussions, will be for American officials to inspect Mexican factories and ensure they are living up to higher labour standards agreed to in USMCA, as well as more Canadian resources to help Mexico reform its labour system to make it more union-friendly.
A Mexican official, speaking on background about the delicate talks, said Mexico’s powerful unions have strongly objected to the inspections and the country will heed their wishes. But the official said the country is open to higher wages for its workers – a key U.S. demand.
Ms. Freeland’s office did not return requests for confirmation that she will be in Washington Wednesday to conclude an updated trade deal.
The Mexican government has said that an agreement to stop panel-blocking — a practice by which a country can thwart the agreement’s dispute-resolution mechanisms by refusing to appoint members to tribunals that adjudicate disputes — will also be part of any side-letter.
Mr. Seade said earlier this week that Mexico will be happy to agree to end panel-blocking, which his country has wanted to get rid of for years, as well as to agree to other “technical” changes to the deal.
But he warned that U.S. labour was making other demands that were “unacceptable for Mexico” and that “we no longer want them discussed” — an apparent reference to American inspections of Mexican factories.
Mr. Seade said the U.S. has yet to give Mexico any actual text on the side-letter. But he said he was hopeful a deal could be concluded shortly.
“Some corrections have been made to the agreement, and we are very close to getting a decent agreement for the U.S., Canada and certainly for Mexico,” he told reporters in Mexico City.
Panel-blocking is also expected to be welcome to Canada: Ottawa proposed a stronger dispute-resolution system in negotiations last year, but ultimately could not get Mr. Lighthizer to agree to it. Mr. Lighthizer, in fact, wanted to gut the deal’s dispute resolution provisions and only reluctantly agreed to leave them mostly unchanged.
In a statement this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said talks are “within range of a substantially improved agreement,” but that she still needed Mr. Lighthizer to put the things he had agreed to into writing.
The Speaker cited dispute resolution, labour, the environment and prescription drugs as the areas in which Democrats wanted to see changes.
Both U.S. President Donald Trump, who sees the USMCA as one of the chief legacies of his term, and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador have pushed the U.S. Congress to move on the issue in recent days.
Mexico has already ratified the USMCA. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pledged to do the same once the U.S. does.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.