Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has released a fall fiscal update that sets aside almost $30-billion over six years for additional pandemic spending, including $4.5-billion specifically to respond to the Omicron variant.

The update also states that the $40-billion announced this week to compensate First Nations children and to reform Canada’s child-welfare system will be spread over seven years, with the government booking almost a quarter of that amount in the fiscal year that ended more than eight months ago.

Tuesday’s update was released on the same day as the tabling of the public accounts, the official books of what was spent in the previous fiscal year, which ended March 31. The update says last year’s deficit – covering the height of the pandemic – was $354.2-billion. The deficit for the current fiscal year is now projected to be $154.7-billion.

A senior government official said the decision to add $9.6-billion of the almost $40-billion cost of the package for First Nations children to last year’s books was done through consultation with the Auditor-General. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the official because they briefed reporters during a media lockup on the condition that they not be named.

Conservative MPs have been questioning government ministers about why it has taken longer than usual to table the public accounts this year, but ministers declined to provide detailed answers.

The fiscal update arrives at a moment of considerable economic uncertainty, with the Omicron variant fuelling fears of another round of lockdowns and inflation running near two-decade highs.

“The path forward will depend on a number of tailwinds and headwinds, which could either bolster the recovery or push it off course,” the update says.

It is perhaps most notable for what is not included. It is primarily an update of federal spending and revenue projections and does not mention many of new spending promises made in this year’s Liberal Party election platform. Those promises added up to $78-billion over five years.

For instance, the update makes no mention of a platform pledge to impose a 3-per-cent surtax on bank and insurance companies with profits of more than $1-billion and to introduce a fee on financial services companies, which it called the “Canada Recovery Dividend.” The Parliamentary Budget Officer projected that these measures would add about $10.8-billion to government coffers over the next four years. The platform said the bank tax would take effect Jan. 1, 2022.

When asked about the omission of the tax and other platform promises in the update, the senior government official said more information would be provided in the government’s 2022 budget.

Ms. Freeland’s update shows Canada is now on track for the federal debt-to-GDP ratio to decline more quickly than forecast in the April budget, thanks in part to economic trends and lower-than-projected spending in some areas.

The April budget had said the debt-to-GDP ratio would peak at 51.2 per cent this fiscal year, up from pre-pandemic levels of about 31 per cent. Tuesday’s forecast says it will peak this year at 48 per cent, before declining gradually to 44 per cent by the 2026-27 fiscal year.

“We remain committed to the fiscal anchors that we outlined in this spring’s budget – to reduce the federal debt-to-GDP ratio over the medium-term and to unwind COVID-19 related deficits,” Ms. Freeland said in an introductory written statement in the update.

Ms. Freeland was originally scheduled to release the update via a speech on the floor of the House of Commons at 4 p.m. E.T.. During the afternoon media lockup, she announced she would be releasing the update via video link after two members of her staff tested positive for COVID-19.

“They are self-isolating at home,” she said in a social media post. “I have not had direct contact with them. … I have had two negative molecular tests today. However, out of an abundance of caution I will be presenting the Economic and Fiscal Update virtually.”

The update shows that since the April budget, Ottawa’s bottom line has improved by about $126.9-billion over six years thanks to economic trends, including higher inflation and lower-than-projected spending. The government opted to devote a little more than half of that amount – $67.4-billion – toward new spending.

The almost $30-billion in post-budget spending on the pandemic includes more than $7-billion for vaccine procurement and pandemic preparedness, $2-billion to purchase COVID-19 therapeutics and $1.45-billion for rapid tests. It also includes the previously announced extensions of wage and rent supports for businesses in the hardest-hit sectors.

The update also includes $5-billion for flood recovery in British Columbia.

The economy has evolved considerably since the spring budget. Employment has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, and the rate of unemployment is now at 6 per cent, within striking distance of the unemployment rate in February, 2020.

Much of the revenue gain reported in the fiscal update was driven by growth in nominal GDP, which includes increases in the prices of goods and services. Private-sector economists surveyed by the government expect nominal GDP in 2021 to be about $66-billion higher than forecast in the April budget.

At the same time, inflation-adjusted (real) GDP projections for 2021 have been revised downward due to supply chain congestion and moderation in the housing market. Private-sector economists expect 4.6 per cent real GDP growth in 2021, down from projected growth of 5.8 per cent in the April budget. Real GDP is then expected to rise 4.2 per cent in 2022 and 2.8 per cent in 2023 – stronger than expected in the spring budget.

The fiscal update is happening against the backdrop of surging inflation, which has run above the Bank of Canada’s inflation target range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent since April. The annual rate of inflation hit a 18-year high of 4.7 per cent in October. The central bank expects inflation to average 3.4 per cent next year.

The fiscal update laid most of the blame for surging consumer prices on strong demand for goods – many manufactured in Asia, which have run into transportation bottlenecks. The floods in B.C. have compounded the problem, causing major backlogs at the Port of Vancouver.

The government said it would launch a “targeted call for proposals” to assist Canadian ports with the acquisition of cargo storage capacity and “other measures to relieve supply chain congestion.” It said it would dedicate $50-million to support eligible projects. This was not new money, rather funds “sourced from existing departmental resources.”

The fiscal update was delivered a day after the federal government renewed the Bank of Canada’s inflation-targeting framework. The government tasked the central bank with hitting 2-per-cent inflation with a 1-per-cent to 3-per-cent band and also directed it to target “maximum sustainable employment” when “conditions warrant.”

The central bank is on the cusp of a period of sustained interest rate increases, as it looks to unwind the ultra-easy monetary policy it has pursued since early in the pandemic. The bank expects to start raising rates in the “middle quarters” of next year. Economists expect rate hikes to begin in April, and markets are pricing in four to five hikes next year.

The government estimates that a 1-per-cent increase in interest rates would decrease the budgetary balance by $4.9-billion in the first year of the projection horizon, $5.8-billion in the second year and $6.4-billion in the fifth.

