Open this photo in gallery: Cindy Woodhouse, left, interim National Chief Joanna Bernard, second left, and David Pratt, centre, walk toward the main stage during the third day of National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations in Ottawa on Dec. 7, 2023.Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

Cindy Woodhouse, a regional chief from Manitoba, is the new national chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

The AFN is an advocacy organization that pushes for legislative reforms and budgetary spending for 634 First Nations across Canada.

The organization’s national chief is elected by chiefs and proxies from communities across the country and plays a pivotal role in fostering relationships with the Prime Minister and the cabinet.

Ms. Woodhouse’s win follows six rounds of voting that unfolded until almost midnight on Wednesday.

She had the most support after each of the rounds but had not met the threshold of 60 per cent support to win.

David Pratt, the first vice-chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, announced on Thursday morning that he would concede. Otherwise, additional rounds of voting would have ensued in order to reach the 60-per-cent figure.

Ms. Woodhouse, from Pinaymootang First Nation, previously worked for other AFN leaders, including Perry Bellegarde and Shawn Atleo.

As regional chief, she was the lead negotiator for the AFN on a multibillion-dollar settlement over child-welfare services for First Nations children.