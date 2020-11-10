 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Cities ask for more housing cash ahead of federal spending update

Jordan Press
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland attends a news conference on the coronavirus disease outbreak on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, March 19, 2020.

BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

The mayors of Canada’s biggest cities are asking the federal government to add billions in extra spending on poverty-reduction measures to stamp out homelessness in their communities as part of an economic recovery from COVID-19.

The group from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities has been making the request during meetings with key cabinet ministers, including Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, ahead of the Liberals' promised update on the state of federal finances.

Freeland is expected to deliver the update in the coming weeks, which will show how deep the Liberals now expect the deficit to go after it was projected in July to hit $343.2 billion.

Story continues below advertisement

With expectations that the update may include new spending measures, the big-city mayors group is making the case that there is an opportunity now to tackle homelessness by scaling up a rapid-housing program the Liberals unveiled earlier this fall.

Some of the country’s biggest cities will split half the $1 billion pledged for the program that would allow housing providers to purchase properties on the market that could be quickly converted into affordable housing units.

But with only 3,000 units set to be added to the stock of affordable housing, cities are looking for potentially $7 billion more over the next few years to meet the remaining need.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson, who heads FCM’s big-city mayors group, said the group will figure out the upfront costs for a scaled-up program that would house the 25,000 people experiencing chronic homelessness, which the government has vowed to end.

At the same time, Iveson said provinces and the federal government could find savings on health care and justice costs simply by giving people a roof over their heads, and ease concerns from businesses about social disorder issues.

“We can quell anxieties, create jobs, and inject confidence in the economy and reduce demand on our health-care system so it can respond where it needs to in the pandemic,” he said Tuesday during a virtual press conference.

“We’ll continue to articulate that return on investment as we refine what the upfront costs will be to acquire those units to achieve ending chronic homelessness.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberals have openly talked about making infrastructure investments to prod an economic recovery from the worst recession since the Great Depression.

Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna spoke Tuesday about reaching out to Conservatives who were in government during the global financial crisis just over a decade ago, when federal infrastructure spending was seen as paving a road to recovery.

She talked about doing things quickly and targeting investments to create jobs.

“It’s critically important that we figure out, OK, how do we move forward, but that doesn’t mean you forget outcomes,” she said during a virtual event with the Canadian Club Toronto.

“This isn’t about building gazebos. This is about actually getting real outcomes that are consistent.”

One of those areas McKenna mentioned was public transit, which municipalities hope the government will expand, but also help to keep things running now that ridership and revenues are down.

Story continues below advertisement

Iveson said extra transit funding will be needed to avoid an erosion of service that could affect recovery plans whenever people start returning to work in greater numbers.

Drops in transit revenues due to COVID-19 restrictions have helped stretch local budgets, threatening cuts to public services as councillors try to balance their books.

The federal government has provided $2 billion for cities, which provinces are supposed to match, through to March.

Iveson said cities don’t yet have a specific funding request, as everyone is trying to do some belt-tightening first.

Earlier this year, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities estimated the operating budget shortfall for its members could be between $10 billion and $15 billion this year depending on the severity and length of the pandemic.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies