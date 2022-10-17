Protest organizer Tamara Lich arrives for the second day of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission, in Ottawa, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The city of Ottawa was warned three days before the trucker convoy arrived that protesters were planning to stay for more than 30 days and planned to block access to the city, according to evidence at the public inquiry into the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act to quell the demonstration.

During public hearings in Ottawa on Monday, an email presented by the commission’s senior counsel Natalia Rodriguez showed that the Ottawa Gatineau Hotel Association warned the city about the convoy’s plans on Jan. 25. The convoy of anti-government, anti-vaccine mandate protests arrived on Jan. 28.

The association’s Steve Ball forwarded an email from the convoy to the city’s top officials and it was shared among senior officials in city management and the mayor’s office. The protesters told the hotel association they were looking for hotels for between 30 and 90 days for at least 10,000 people.

In his email Mr. Ball said the protesters plan to “shut down access to the city,” Ms. Rodriguez told the inquiry.

Despite that, in witness testimony on Monday, Ottawa’s city manager Steve Kanellakos told the commission that the police were planning for a weekend protest that would end after the weekend, and by the latest on Feb. 2. Publicly police said they were planning for between 1,000 and 2,000 protesters.

The new information raises more questions about the city and police service’s preparation ahead of the convoy’s arrival. Protesters used big rigs and other vehicles to block streets in the downtown and other neighbourhoods from Jan. 28 to Feb. 20, when they were cleared out in a massive police operation that include police officers from forces across the country.

On Monday Mr. Kanellakos told the commission the email from the hotel association was forwarded to the police but he couldn’t remember if it was discussed during a Jan. 26 planning meeting with police and city officials. He said the city did not raise concerns with police that they were underestimating the scale and length of the protests because it’s normal for predictions around the size of protests to vary widely.

Mr. Kanellakos was the first in a slate of high-profile witnesses to appear at the commission on Monday. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson will also testify on Monday, he was widely criticized for his management of the convoy protests that upended residents’ lives for more than three weeks.

The commission will also hear from Mr. Watson’s chief of staff, Serge Arpin.

Later on Monday, the commission, led by Justice Paul Rouleau, will also hear from city councilor and former Ottawa police board chair Diane Deans, who was removed from her post by other city councilors during the protests. Acting deputy Ottawa police chief Patricia (Trish) Ferguson will also testify.

Last week, the Ontario Provincial Police told the commission that the Emergencies Act wasn’t needed to quell the protests. On Monday, OPP members Craig Abrams, Carson Pardy, and Pat Morris are also expected to testify at the inquiry.

