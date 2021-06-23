Civil liberties group urges Liberal Party to stop using facial recognition technology

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association is calling on the governing Liberals to stop using facial recognition technology to verify the identity of people voting in candidate nominations.
In a letter obtained by The Globe and Mail on Wednesday, the association calls on the Liberal Party of Canada, or LPC, to “cease and desist using it.”
The party’s “use of the controversial technology takes unfair advantage of its exemption from Canadian privacy laws, and sends the wrong message to municipal, provincial and federal election officials that this technology is ready for prime time,” reads the letter signed by executive director Michael Bryant and privacy and surveillance program director Brenda McPhail.
“By using it for the purposes of nominating candidates for federal election, LPC is tacitly endorsing an unreliable, racist technology.”
The letter acknowledges that the type of technology that the party is likely using is “less invasive” because it compares one photo to a picture of an ID, rather than scraping a database to find a matching face.
The civil liberties association compares facial recognition to taking someone’s finger print because it uses the physical characteristics of a face to create a mathematical model that is unique to each individual. “Its so private, its so unique, it works because it creates a code that identifies you, just like a finger print is a code that identifies,” Mr. Bryant said in an interview with The Globe.
The Liberal Party’s website dose not mention the use of the facial recognition technology in its privacy statement or in its explanation to nomination race participants about how their identities in the virtual candidate elections are verified. However, when going through the identification process, the bottom of the website says, “powered by Jumio.” The California-based company’s name stands for “just use my ID online.”
“In order to verify your identity, you will be asked to take a photo of the front and back of the driver’s licence as well as a selfie so we can match you against your ID,” the Liberal Party’s website says. It adds that “the party does not store any of these images – we only use them to confirm your identity.”
“As soon as a nomination voter is verified, associated information is deleted immediately and automatically, and not retained,” Liberals Party spokesperson Braeden Caley said in an emailed statement. Mr. Caley did not at first clarify whether that applies to both the Liberal Party’s and Jumio’s use of the information. After the story was published he said it applied to both.
Jumio’s privacy policy posted on its website says the company will not store your facial recognition information “after Jumio ceases to have a customer relationship with the customer through which you used Jumio’s identity verification service.”
“Jumio may process certain individual users’ information in anonymized and/or aggregated form for its own purposes,” the website says.
Mr. Bryant said there is a lack of transparency and clarity on exactly how that information is used. “This is the problem there are so many unanswered questions and unknowns because this is an entirely unregulated technology,” Mr. Bryant said.
Voters can choose between the automated verification process, which Mr. Caley said is similar to processes in the financial and hospitality sectors, or a manual ID verification process with a live official over video.
“The Liberal Party undertakes a robust privacy review before engaging with new virtual tools, and like all of our engagement with Canadians, this process has moved forward in full accordance with the party’s strict Privacy Policy and the Canada Elections Act,” Mr. Caley said.
“The Liberal nominations process is moving forward in a manner that ensures people can safely vote from their homes out of respect for public health precautions, while maintaining the integrity of our elections and protecting privacy.”
The federal privacy commissioner has raised concerns about the practice because of its “potential to be extremely privacy invasive.”
“It can enable widespread surveillance, provide biased results, and erode other human rights,” Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien told the House of Commons ethics committee in May.
“If used responsibly and in the right circumstances, it can offer significant benefits to society,” he said. “At the same time, it involves sensitive personal information that is unique to the individual and is permanent.”
