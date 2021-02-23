Climate change, China to top agenda of virtual meeting between Trudeau and Biden, sources say

Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden will aim to forge a North American partnership on climate change and discuss how to respond to an increasingly aggressive China at their first summit Tuesday.
The Prime Minister and U.S. President will unveil a U.S.-Canada Partnership Roadmap at the 4 p.m. virtual sit-down, in a bid to reset their two countries’ relationship after former president Donald Trump’s belligerence and isolationism. The roadmap will outline co-operation in six areas: the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, the economy, diversity, security and international alliances.
“The Roadmap is a blueprint for our whole-of-government relationship, based on our shared values,” the White House said in a statement Tuesday. “Through the Roadmap, we will also advance our shared vision of prosperity, diversity, equity, and justice for all our citizens.”
Climate co-operation will be the central focus of discussion, Mr. Biden’s first bilateral meeting since taking office last month, said two Canadian government sources with knowledge of the agenda.
Cabinet ministers will be instructed to start work on green-energy strategies, one senior Canadian official said. Mr. Trudeau’s aim is to drum up more cross-border green business for Canadian companies, said the other government source, such as by exporting hydro-electric power or building electric vehicles for the U.S. market.
The roadmap outlines a “high-level climate ministerial” group that will find ways the two countries can work together to cut greenhouse-gas emissions and more aggressively implement the Paris Agreement.
The Prime Minister will also push for U.S. leadership on China’s detention of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, the senior official said, a day after the House of Commons voted to label Beijing’s treatment of Uyghurs a genocide.
The officials were granted anonymity by The Globe and Mail to learn the details of closed-door discussions.
The meeting, which is scheduled to last less than two hours, will happen via video link because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also include Vice-President Kamala Harris, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and 15 other cabinet members between the two governments.
The roadmap also includes a plan to “modernize” NORAD in a bid to bolster continental defense, particularly in the Arctic, and a commitment to re-establish a Cross-Border Crime Forum to help police forces in the two countries better co-operate. And it contains commitments reaffirming both countries’ support for a list of international organizations, including the World Health Organization, the United Nations, the WTO, NATO, and the Five Eyes intelligence sharing network.
The summit is an early attempt by Mr. Biden to make good on his promise to restore U.S. leadership in the world by mending fences with American allies.
But that closer relationship has not prevented tensions from surfacing between the two governments. Mr. Biden, for instance, left in place Mr. Trump’s policy of refusing to export U.S.-made vaccine doses, leaving Canada with no alternative source as its European supply slowed to a trickle over the last month. And the President cancelled the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in office.
The White House on Monday would not commit to exempting Canada from protectionist Buy American rules or doing more to secure the release of Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor.
“He signed an executive order. We’re of course evaluating procurement components because of that, but no changes anticipated,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said when asked if Mr. Biden was willing to make exceptions for Canadian companies on Buy American.
On the Canadians detained in China, she said: “The Prime Minister will bring up whatever he would like to bring up.”
The Canadian government sources, however, said nothing has been settled on Buy American and it was not likely to be a significant topic of discussion Tuesday. Mr. Biden promised Mr. Trudeau during a telephone call last month that Canada would be consulted, the officials said, and that is still happening.
The President has announced that he will tighten the rules by requiring more U.S.-made content in government infrastructure projects, but his administration has yet to finalize the regulations spelling out how this will work.
Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor have been detained in China for more than two years, in apparent retaliation for Canada serving a U.S. arrest warrant on Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou. Mr. Trudeau is expected to ask the U.S. to do more to get them released, either by putting pressure on China or as part of a deal resolving the charges against Ms. Meng.
On Monday, the House of Commons passed a Conservative Party motion labelling China’s repression of Uyghurs a genocide. Mr. Trudeau and most of his cabinet skipped the vote in a bid to avoid angering Beijing.
The senior Canadian official stressed that Canadians should not expect significant announcements out of the meeting, noting that Mr. Biden has been President only a little more than a month. But the Trudeau government is optimistic that the pair would make progress as they are largely aligned ideologically.
Roland Paris, a former foreign policy advisor to Mr. Trudeau, said the primary purpose of the meeting would be to start working together on longer-term policy files rather than reaching any quick conclusions.
“The Biden administration is going to be preoccupied by domestic challenges. They’ll have difficulty carving out a lot of presidential time for foreign policy,” said Mr. Paris, a professor of international affairs at the University of Ottawa. “That’s why it’s even more important for the two leaders to use this meeting as an opportunity to get the ball rolling on a number of different areas so their respective ministers know they’ll have to be reporting back to the leaders on progress.”
The meeting is a substitute for the President’s first foreign trip, which traditionally entails visiting Canada. In 2017, Mr. Trump and Mr. Trudeau also altered the tradition because Mr. Trudeau feared that Mr. Trump would be greeted by protests in Ottawa. Instead, the Prime Minister visited the White House the month after Mr. Trump took office.
The relationship was often acrimonious, with Mr. Trump accusing Canada of cheating his country on trade, slapping tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, and repeatedly threatening to end free trade. Mr. Trudeau retaliated with tariffs on a wide range of U.S. consumer goods. Mr. Trump insulted Mr. Trudeau on Twitter and at rallies.
David MacNaughton, Canada’s ambassador to the U.S. during those years, said Mr. Trump was purely “transactional” in negotiations – every issue required separate wrangling. With Mr. Biden, by contrast, building goodwill early on could pay dividends down the road, he said.
“Trump was totally transactional. Just because you did a deal on one thing one day, you didn’t get any credit notes on the next one. Every single thing was a transaction, and a transaction in which he had to be seen to win,” Mr. MacNaughton said in an interview. “Biden’s more relationship-focused: you scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours.”
Gary Doer, Canada’s U.S. ambassador during the Obama years, said Mr. Trudeau’s talks with Mr. Biden should focus on four things: the pandemic, particularly the cross-border supply chain; Buy America; implementing the Paris Climate Accord, which the U.S. has just rejoined under Mr. Biden, including through more renewable electricity and vehicle emissions standards; and dealing with China.
“We have a unique relationship with the U.S. based on location,” he said.
