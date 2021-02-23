Climate change, China to top agenda of virtual meeting between Trudeau and Biden, sources say

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices
Exclusive

Climate change, China to top agenda of virtual meeting between Trudeau and Biden, sources say

Adrian MorrowU.S. Correspondent
Robert FifeOttawa Bureau Chief
Sean Silcoff
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden will aim to forge a North American partnership on climate change and discuss how to respond to an increasingly aggressive China at their first summit Tuesday.

The Prime Minister and U.S. President will unveil a U.S.-Canada Partnership Roadmap at the 4 p.m. virtual sit-down, in a bid to reset their two countries’ relationship after former president Donald Trump’s belligerence and isolationism. The roadmap will outline co-operation in six areas: the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, the economy, diversity, security and international alliances.

“The Roadmap is a blueprint for our whole-of-government relationship, based on our shared values,” the White House said in a statement Tuesday. “Through the Roadmap, we will also advance our shared vision of prosperity, diversity, equity, and justice for all our citizens.”

Story continues below advertisement

Editorial: Canada and the U.S. may be friends again – but even friends don’t always give you what you want

Climate co-operation will be the central focus of discussion, Mr. Biden’s first bilateral meeting since taking office last month, said two Canadian government sources with knowledge of the agenda.

Cabinet ministers will be instructed to start work on green-energy strategies, one senior Canadian official said. Mr. Trudeau’s aim is to drum up more cross-border green business for Canadian companies, said the other government source, such as by exporting hydro-electric power or building electric vehicles for the U.S. market.

The roadmap outlines a “high-level climate ministerial” group that will find ways the two countries can work together to cut greenhouse-gas emissions and more aggressively implement the Paris Agreement.

The Prime Minister will also push for U.S. leadership on China’s detention of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, the senior official said, a day after the House of Commons voted to label Beijing’s treatment of Uyghurs a genocide.

The officials were granted anonymity by The Globe and Mail to learn the details of closed-door discussions.

The meeting, which is scheduled to last less than two hours, will happen via video link because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also include Vice-President Kamala Harris, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and 15 other cabinet members between the two governments.

The roadmap also includes a plan to “modernize” NORAD in a bid to bolster continental defense, particularly in the Arctic, and a commitment to re-establish a Cross-Border Crime Forum to help police forces in the two countries better co-operate. And it contains commitments reaffirming both countries’ support for a list of international organizations, including the World Health Organization, the United Nations, the WTO, NATO, and the Five Eyes intelligence sharing network.

Story continues below advertisement

The summit is an early attempt by Mr. Biden to make good on his promise to restore U.S. leadership in the world by mending fences with American allies.

But that closer relationship has not prevented tensions from surfacing between the two governments. Mr. Biden, for instance, left in place Mr. Trump’s policy of refusing to export U.S.-made vaccine doses, leaving Canada with no alternative source as its European supply slowed to a trickle over the last month. And the President cancelled the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in office.

The White House on Monday would not commit to exempting Canada from protectionist Buy American rules or doing more to secure the release of Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor.

“He signed an executive order. We’re of course evaluating procurement components because of that, but no changes anticipated,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said when asked if Mr. Biden was willing to make exceptions for Canadian companies on Buy American.

On the Canadians detained in China, she said: “The Prime Minister will bring up whatever he would like to bring up.”

The Canadian government sources, however, said nothing has been settled on Buy American and it was not likely to be a significant topic of discussion Tuesday. Mr. Biden promised Mr. Trudeau during a telephone call last month that Canada would be consulted, the officials said, and that is still happening.

Story continues below advertisement

The President has announced that he will tighten the rules by requiring more U.S.-made content in government infrastructure projects, but his administration has yet to finalize the regulations spelling out how this will work.

Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor have been detained in China for more than two years, in apparent retaliation for Canada serving a U.S. arrest warrant on Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou. Mr. Trudeau is expected to ask the U.S. to do more to get them released, either by putting pressure on China or as part of a deal resolving the charges against Ms. Meng.

On Monday, the House of Commons passed a Conservative Party motion labelling China’s repression of Uyghurs a genocide. Mr. Trudeau and most of his cabinet skipped the vote in a bid to avoid angering Beijing.

The senior Canadian official stressed that Canadians should not expect significant announcements out of the meeting, noting that Mr. Biden has been President only a little more than a month. But the Trudeau government is optimistic that the pair would make progress as they are largely aligned ideologically.

Roland Paris, a former foreign policy advisor to Mr. Trudeau, said the primary purpose of the meeting would be to start working together on longer-term policy files rather than reaching any quick conclusions.

“The Biden administration is going to be preoccupied by domestic challenges. They’ll have difficulty carving out a lot of presidential time for foreign policy,” said Mr. Paris, a professor of international affairs at the University of Ottawa. “That’s why it’s even more important for the two leaders to use this meeting as an opportunity to get the ball rolling on a number of different areas so their respective ministers know they’ll have to be reporting back to the leaders on progress.”

Story continues below advertisement

The meeting is a substitute for the President’s first foreign trip, which traditionally entails visiting Canada. In 2017, Mr. Trump and Mr. Trudeau also altered the tradition because Mr. Trudeau feared that Mr. Trump would be greeted by protests in Ottawa. Instead, the Prime Minister visited the White House the month after Mr. Trump took office.

The relationship was often acrimonious, with Mr. Trump accusing Canada of cheating his country on trade, slapping tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, and repeatedly threatening to end free trade. Mr. Trudeau retaliated with tariffs on a wide range of U.S. consumer goods. Mr. Trump insulted Mr. Trudeau on Twitter and at rallies.

David MacNaughton, Canada’s ambassador to the U.S. during those years, said Mr. Trump was purely “transactional” in negotiations – every issue required separate wrangling. With Mr. Biden, by contrast, building goodwill early on could pay dividends down the road, he said.

“Trump was totally transactional. Just because you did a deal on one thing one day, you didn’t get any credit notes on the next one. Every single thing was a transaction, and a transaction in which he had to be seen to win,” Mr. MacNaughton said in an interview. “Biden’s more relationship-focused: you scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours.”

Gary Doer, Canada’s U.S. ambassador during the Obama years, said Mr. Trudeau’s talks with Mr. Biden should focus on four things: the pandemic, particularly the cross-border supply chain; Buy America; implementing the Paris Climate Accord, which the U.S. has just rejoined under Mr. Biden, including through more renewable electricity and vehicle emissions standards; and dealing with China.

“We have a unique relationship with the U.S. based on location,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies