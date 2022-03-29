Minister of Environment Steven Guilbeault speaks during a press conference outside the Globe Forum at the Convention Centre in Vancouver, B.C., on March 29, 2022.CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

The federal government’s new climate change plan relies heavily on emissions cuts from the oil and gas sector, requiring an 81 megaton cut in emissions by 2030, to ensure the country hits its overall targets for greenhouse gas emissions.

The sector, which is critical to Alberta and Canada’s economy, will need to cut emissions by 42 per cent in the next eight years from 2019 levels, the government said Tuesday. The plan was tabled virtually in the House of Commons by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault. It pledges $9.1-billion in new spending to ensure Canada cuts its total emissions by 40 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

The plan relies largely on increasing the speed and ambition of existing climate change programs. For example, beefing up the mandates for zero-emissions vehicles sales, further limiting the carbon content in fuel through the clean fuel standard, and expanding the budgets for home and building retrofits.

Briefing documents released by the environment department detailed more than $7.8-billion in new spending. Officials said the full $9.1-billion will be spelled out in next week’s federal budget. Among the items that are not yet costed is a promised tax credit for companies that develop carbon capture, utilization and storage. The tax credit was first promised in the 2021 budget.

The emissions reduction plan is the first one tabled since the government implemented new climate legislation that requires regular updates and interim emissions targets to ultimately reach net-zero emissions by the middle of the century. It shows the government is aiming for the bottom end of the 40-45 per cent cut first announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a year ago.

Speaking to reporters at the Globe Forum sustainability conference in Vancouver, Mr. Trudeau said the plan is “ambitious” and “necessary but also doable.” He acknowledged that the roadmap aims for the low-end of the goal post he set for 2030, but called it a “good start.”

“The biggest contributor is, of course, the oil and gas sector in this country, so we have put down a clear track for where the sector needs to go,” Mr. Trudeau said. “This will guide us as we develop our plan to cap and cut emissions from the oil and gas sector.”

In Canada, the oil and gas sector is the largest emitter of pollution that is speeding up the planet’s warming, contributing to bigger and more frequent natural disasters like floods and wildfires, and negatively impacting human health and livelihoods. However, the transportation sector, which ranks a close second to the oil and gas sector, is under much less pressure to quickly slash its share of greenhouse gas emissions.

In his keynote address to the forum, Mr. Trudeau described the emissions cuts from the oil and gas sector as a “clear, reasonable contribution.”

“With record profits, this is the moment for the oil and gas sector to invest in the sustainable future that will be good for business, good for communities, and good for our future,” the Prime Minister said. “Big oil lobbyists have had their time on the field. Now, it’s over to the workers and engineers who will build solutions.”

The emissions cap, promised by the Liberals in the last election, hasn’t yet been finalized but it will be informed by the overall cuts the government is expecting from the oil and gas sector. Officials told reporters details of the cap will be completed by the end of the year, following consultations with industry and other stakeholders.

The Oil Sands Pathways to Net Zero Alliance, which is comprised of six companies that together operate about 95 per cent of Canada’s oil sands production, said it recognizes the essential role the industry will play in helping the country meet its climate goals. The alliance last year announced a plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, with an interim goal of reducing oil sands production emissions by 22 megatonnes by the end of this decade.

“We are already working closely with the government to achieve net zero, and we will review the emissions reduction plan in detail to see how it aligns with our own plans,” the alliance’s interim director, Kendall Dilling, said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. Mr. Dilling said the alliance is “pleased” that the new climate plan reaffirms the government’s commitment to developing an investment tax credit that will encourage the deployment of carbon capture technologies.

Addressing the reporters, Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Guilbeault said the differences between sectors is based on the speed at which each industry can implement the required changes.

The document’s biggest new spend is a more than doubling of the federal government’s low carbon economy fund. Another $2.2-billion will go to the $2-billion fund, which is broadly available to provinces and territories, businesses, municipalities, not-for-profits, universities, hospitals and Indigenous groups to fund programs to cut emissions.

The government is also going to pour another $1.7-billion into its incentives program for zero-emissions vehicles. At the same time its ratcheting up the speed at which it will force the economy to move away from internal combustion engines.

Within four years, 20 per cent of light duty vehicle sales will need to be zero-emissions cars, that will go to 60 per cent in 2030 and 100 per cent in 2035. The government said it also wants to see zero-emissions vehicles make up 35 per cent of medium- and heavy duty vehicle sales by 2030.

The building sector makes up the third biggest share of Canada’s emissions and the new plan aims to cut them by 37 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030. Over 85 per cent of emissions in the sector come from space and water heating.

The plan includes an additional $458.5-million for the existing Canada Greener Homes Loan program, which helps cover the costs of paying for energy-conserving improvements such as electric heat pumps, new windows and doors, solar panels and better attic insulation. The program has been popular ever since its inception, attracting more than 32,000 applications from Canadian homeowners within three days of its launch last May.

The new federal spend brings the projected cost of the program to nearly 3.1-billion over seven years. It is intended to provide hundreds of thousands of Canadians with up to $5,000 each for retrofits and up to $600 each to pay for energy evaluations, which are required pre- and post-retrofit.

In 2019, lands under the influence of human activity released 9.9 megatons of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere. Forestry, wetlands and settlements emitted 9.3, 2.6 and 2.2 megatons, respectively, while agricultural lands removed 4.2 megatons, according to the plan.

Ahead of the plan’s release Tuesday, nearly 100 scientists from around the world penned a letter to the Prime Minister urging the federal government to prioritize the protection of Canada’s most biodiverse forests as part of the plan’s strategy on natural climate solutions.

Natural climate solutions refers to a suite of tactics that includes improving forest management, protecting grasslands, planting trees alongside cash crops, avoiding peatland disturbance and transforming crop residue into biochar, which is a highly stable form of carbon that can be added to soil to improve its quality.

The plan includes $780-million for the existing Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund, which aims to use natural habitats, like forests, to cut emissions. The plan also includes a new investment of $470-million to support sustainable agriculture practices, such as cover crops, rotational grazing and improved manure management.

In the 271-page blueprint for emissions reductions, the government says “natural climate solutions have a key role to play in mitigation and also provide important co-benefits.” Indigenous peoples, the plan says, are “well-placed to support natural climate solutions due to their role as stewards of their traditional territories.”

Environmental organizations immediately reacted to the plan’s release with mixed reviews, noting that the document is the most comprehensive national climate roadmap to date while also highlighting that it strives to reach only the lower end of the 40 to 45 per cent target the Liberals have set for emissions-reductions by 2030.

“The 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan offers greater detail and transparency than any Canadian climate plan to date, but fails to seize the urgency of the moment,” Caroline Brouillette, the national policy manager for Climate Action Network Canada, said in a statement. “The measures in this plan only add up to 40 per cent of emissions cuts, the bottom end of the range the government has committed to.”

Environmental Defence said in a statement that the plan “lets the oil and gas sector” off the hook from doing its fair share to contribute to emissions reductions. “Avoiding catastrophic climate change requires winding down production of oil and gas over the next decade,” Keith Brooks said. “Though the plan does set a target level for emissions from the sector – a first – the target is far weaker than Canada’s climate commitments on the whole.”

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.