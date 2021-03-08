 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Commons committee summon Kielburgers to testify at ethics committee

Ian Bailey
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Craig Kielburger and Marc Kielburger, co-founders of WE.

The co-founders of the WE Charity say they will testify before a parliamentary committee that has summoned them only if accompanied by their lawyer.

Members of the standing committee on access to information, privacy and ethics had voted unanimously on Monday to summon Craig and Marc Kielburger to testify by Friday.

“While we accept that the power to summon witnesses is an important privilege enjoyed by Committees of the House, it must be exercised responsibly. We believe that what we have proposed is a reasonable compromise,” William McDowell, the Kielburgers’ lawyer, said in a letter to the committee clerk released Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

There are four Conservatives, four Liberals, one New Democrat and a member of the Bloc Québécois on the committee.

Mr. McDowell asked the clerk, Miriam Burke, to suggest to the committee that he be granted standing as counsel to appear with his clients if they decide to testify.

“I expect that they would be prepared to appear and assist the Committee in addressing matters genuinely relevant and material to the Committee’s mandate.”

The brothers, who testified before the finance committee last summer, were to appear Monday for testimony into the ethics committee’s review of a federal plan to have WE manage a $900-million student-services program. The arrangement was cancelled amid conflict of interest allegations centred on the close ties Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family had to the organization. Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion is looking into the involvement of Mr. Trudeau and former finance minister Bill Morneau, who also has family ties to WE, in awarding the $43.5-million contract to WE.

In a statement last week, the charity balked over a request by New Democrat Charlie Angus, an ethics committee member, to ask the RCMP and Canada Revenue Agency to investigate their operations and ruled out having the brothers testify.

Mr. Angus said the scheduled appearance was an opportunity for the Kielburgers to take “hard questions” and explain what was going on in their organization.

“But having to put those explanations on the record in televised hearings appears too much for them so they have gone to ground,” he told the hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Angus proposed an amendment to a Conservative motion, resulting in a Friday deadline for the brothers to appear. “If they do not appear at committee by Friday, we will consider them to be obstructing and hostile to the work of the committee,” Mr. Angus said.

In testimony to the finance committee last week, Philippe Dufresne, law clerk and parliamentary counsel, walked members through what would happen if someone defied a committee summons.

Mr. Dufresne said committees have no powers, but can only report the matter to Parliament, whose options would include calling those refusing to appear to show up in the House and explain their actions. “That has not been done in Canada since 1913,” Mr. Dufresne told the committee.

Conservative MP Chris Warkentin, ethics committee chair, said it was notable members of all parties on the committee supported the summons.

“This isn’t seen, from the perspective of this committee, as being an issue that members of different partisan persuasions have a different opinion on,” he said in an interview.

The procedure and House affairs committee is also discussing options for an appearance by the Kielburgers.

Story continues below advertisement

New Democrat Daniel Blaikie, a House affairs committee member, saluted his counterparts on the ethics committee.

“I am glad to hear that at least one other committee is making headway in securing the witnesses necessary to reveal the full extent of the WE charity scandal to Canadians,” he said in a statement.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies