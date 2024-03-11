Canada’s correctional service commissioner is among the witnesses being called by MPs examining the transfer of convicted murderer Luka Magnotta from a maximum-security prison to a medium-security one.

Mr. Magnotta was convicted in 2014 of first-degree murder in the 2012 death of Jun Lin, a 33-year-old Concordia University student, and sentenced to 25 years in prison before being eligible to apply for parole.

After killing Mr. Lin, Mr. Magnotta dismembered him and sent his body parts to political parties and schools.

On Monday, the Commons committee on public safety and national security voted to look into Mr. Magnotta’s move to a Montreal-area medium-security prison, which took place in 2022 but has only recently come to light.

MPs endorsed a list of witnesses – including correctional service commissioner Anne Kelly – as part of a motion they adopted, with six MPs voting in favour and five against.

The MPs are examining how the decision to transfer Mr. Magnotta was made, and how the transfer process works for prisoners in maximum-security institutions.

Other witnesses to be called include the warden of the La Macaza institution, about 190 kilometres northwest of Montreal, where Mr. Magnotta is now housed, and representatives from the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers.

Paul Bernardo, a designated dangerous offender, is also serving a life sentence at the prison for the kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy in 1991 and 15-year-old Kristen French in 1992. He was also convicted of manslaughter in the 1990 death of Tammy Homolka, the 15-year-old sister of his then-wife, Karla Homolka.

The Correctional Service of Canada said it would co-operate with the coming hearing, defending its handling of the transfer of Mr. Magnotta.

“The Commissioner will appear before the committee again, as she did on November 27th, to speak about the transfer of Paul Bernardo, and will explain how these decisions are made, in accordance with CSC’s mandate and the law,” said a statement issued by Jordan Crosby, assistant director of its parliamentary relations unit.

Mr. Magnotta is in a secure institution, serving a life sentence, the statement said. “Our ultimate goal is to keep the public safe – and that’s exactly what we continue to do.”

The statement said Mr. Magnotta has, since 2022, been in a facility with a well-defined perimeter as well as high fences, round-the-clock guards and patrols by armed officers.

“An inmate can still be a high public safety risk, yet the CSC can effectively and safely manage them in a medium-security setting. It is important to note that, at any time, an inmate can also be immediately returned to a higher security level if this is deemed necessary to ensure the safety of the public or our institutions.”

Mr. Bernardo’s transfer from maximum to medium security caused a political furor that many believe was a factor in the departure of Marco Mendicino as public-safety minister.

Conservative MP Dane Lloyd told the committee hearing on Monday that some people might have dismissed the transfer of Mr. Bernardo as an isolated incident, but “this is a pattern, a repeated pattern under this government.”

Conservative MP Pierre Paul-Hus noted that Mr. Magnotta was moved to a medium-security prison after only 10 years in custody. “People do not understand this, and it is only normal for them to not understand,” he said.

Jennifer O’Connell, a Liberal MP, said her caucus colleagues are not opposed to examining transfers of prisoners and classifications and working with the committee to put forward reasonable recommendations on dealing with victims’ rights.

“I think it’s important that we do look into this,” she said.

She said she is concerned about fear-mongering by some politicians, but added it would be helpful to get data on the table so Canadians can see how these decisions are made.