The NDP House Leader says Speaker Greg Fergus should be fined for providing a video tribute to the former interim leader of the Ontario Liberals, raising questions about his impartiality.

A committee of MPs is looking into the matter after hearing witnesses this week and is expected to issue a report on Thursday.

“We believe a financial penalty is warranted and that is what we’re going to be pushing for,” Peter Julian told journalists on Parliament Hill on Tuesday.

He did not say how much an appropriate fine would be.

Mr. Julian also said it would be appropriate for the Speaker to apologize – something Mr. Fergus has previously done in the Commons and before a Monday hearing of the procedure and house affairs committee.

During Monday’s hearing, the committee heard from a number of witnesses, including Mr. Fergus.

At issue is the Liberal MP having featured in a video tribute message wearing his Commons uniform for his friend John Fraser, a Liberal member of the Ontario Legislature who served as the interim leader of the provincial party.

The video of Mr. Fergus was played at a recent party meeting where Bonnie Crombie was named the new Ontario Liberal leader.

The Official Opposition Conservatives and the Bloc Québécois say Mr. Fergus should step down because his conduct raises questions about his impartiality. The NDP and Liberals have not called for his departure.

Mr. Fergus, who was voted Speaker in October, has said he made the video in a rush, and didn’t think through the implications of providing it given his position in the Commons.

Mr. Julian said the NDP would push for a confidence motion in the Commons if Mr. Fergus ever again acts in a manner that raises questions about his judgment.

And he said guidance on impartiality for the Speaker should be clarified for the office.

Asked why the NDP is not calling on the Speaker to resign, Mr. Julian said Speakers always have a part of the house that is not in favour of them.

“What we’re saying to the Speaker by taking these tough disciplinary measures is this is not to happen again,” said Mr. Julian.

However, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet was dismissive of the idea of fining Mr. Fergus, repeating the Bloc view that the Speaker should go.

“Even if he writes a cheque, he doesn’t become, the next day, somebody who has the necessary judgment to manage, in an impartial manner, in a troubled time, a Parliament as complex as Canada’s,” Mr. Blanchet told journalists.

“We should find someone out of the 338 persons in Parliament, preferably a woman, it might be time, to try and do the job properly as it should be done.”