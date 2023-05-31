Open this photo in gallery: David Johnston, Independent Special Rapporteur on Foreign Interference, is pictured on the screens of translators as he presents his first report in Ottawa on May 23, 2023.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Opposition parties adopted an NDP motion on Wednesday, calling on the Liberal government to remove former governor-general David Johnston as special rapporteur on Chinese foreign interference and to instead set up an independent public inquiry.

The non-binding motion passed in the Commons by 174 to 150, with Liberal MPs voting against the measure.

It’s a formal signal that a majority of MPs in the House of Commons have lost confidence in the ability of Mr. Johnston to do his job.

The former governor-general released a statement saying that he will stay on in the face of an overwhelming vote of non-confidence and an expression of the will of a majority of MPs in the minority Parliament.

“When I accepted the mandate to act as Independent Special Rapporteur, I did so with full knowledge of the fact that the work ahead would be neither straightforward nor uncontroversial,” he said. “As I have indicated, there is much work yet to be done and a further public process is required to identify specific reforms that are necessary to preserve the integrity of our democratic institutions.”

Former House of Commons law clerk Rob Walsh said Mr. Johnston can ignore the will of Parliament because he answers only to the Prime Minister.

“Given the subject matter of his inquiry, which is elections, I would have thought with the House voting for him to step down that he would respect that,” Mr. Walsh said. “But he is appointed by the Prime Minister so he stays in his post unless he chooses to resign or the Prime Minister asked him to resign.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters Wednesday that he still has confidence in Mr. Johnston and accused the opposition of playing partisan politics, including NDP MPs who have propped up the government for the past year in exchange for spending on issues such as dental care.

“It’s understandable that political parties want to make partisan points on this, but the fact of the matter is David Johnston has served this country in extraordinary capacities for decades,” he said. “They’re continuing to do ad hominem attacks, personal attacks against David Johnston.”

Instead of attacking Mr. Johnston, the Prime Minister said opposition leaders should sign a confidentiality agreement to gain access to classified portions in the Johnston report that “are being offered to them to be able to understand and accept or disagree with those conclusions.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet have refused to do so, calling it a trap. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has agreed but is seeking assurances from the government that he can speak about his views on the findings without revealing national-security secrets.

“What is Justin Trudeau trying to hide here?” Mr. Blanchet told reporters. “We are not going to abandon this until the government abides by the fundamental rules of democracy and provide Canadians with all the facts in a credible process.”

Mr. Trudeau named the former governor-general a special rapporteur for foreign interference in March to look into allegations the Chinese government tried to meddle in the last two federal elections.

Mr. Johnston said he did not believe the Prime Minister and his senior ministers were negligent in ignoring Chinese interference activities in the 2019 and 2021 election and blamed shortcomings in how intelligence is shared. He recommended against a public inquiry – which Mr. Trudeau accepted – arguing that classified intelligence could not be shared with the public.

Opposition parties as well as legal and national-security experts say a public inquiry, headed by a judge with subpoena powers, could hear secret testimony in-camera as has been done on other public commissions.

They have also criticized the Johnston appointment because he is longtime Trudeau family friend, served as a member of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation when he retired as vice-regal, and his chief counsel as special rapporteur has only donated to the Liberal Party.