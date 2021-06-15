Confusion follows after Niagara Falls lit in red, blue and white over the weekend

Open this photo in gallery Niagara Falls illuminated in red, white and blue. Niagara Parks

The Niagara Falls were illuminated red, blue and white over the weekend in support of Day of Russian Federation, Niagara Parks and Niagara Falls Tourism said on Tuesday – a day after saying the lights were in support of the Montreal Canadiens and leaving out any details about Russia.

The Globe and Mail asked two spokespeople in Niagara’s tourism industry on Monday if the falls were lit for Russia Day over the weekend, after the Consulate General of Russia in Toronto tweeted that.

Irene Knight, a public relations manager for Niagara Falls Tourism, said on Monday that “Niagara Falls was illuminated in support of the Montreal Canadiens as Canada’s last remaining team in the 2021 NHL playoffs and is listed on the illumination calendar.”

Chris Giles, acting manager of communications and stakeholder relations at Niagara Parks, also said on Monday that the falls were illuminated “for the Montreal Canadiens, not Russia.”

The Globe had reached out to Russia’s embassy for comment on Monday, but did not receive a response.

On Tuesday, the Consulate General of Russia shared an e-mail from Carmella McDougall of the Niagara Falls Illumination Board on Twitter, confirming a special colour illumination on June 12 “to recognize Day of the Russian Federation.”

When asked about the e-mail and Russia’s response, Mr. Giles clarified that the falls were illuminated for Russia on Saturday, and for the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.

Ms. Knight apologized for any confusion.

