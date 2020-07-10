 Skip to main content
Congress of Aboriginal Peoples ends litigation over inequitable COVID-19 support

Kristy Kirkup
Ottawa
The Congress of Aboriginal Peoples and its provincial and territorial organizations have filed notice to discontinue a court application against the federal government over inequitable pandemic funding for Indigenous people living off reserve.

In a statement on Friday, CAP National Chief Robert Bertrand said the group will use $5.5-million earmarked earlier by Ottawa to urgently support constituents across Canada. That money is a fraction of the $16-million that the organization had requested.

CAP says it is a national voice for off-reserve status and non-status Indians, Métis and southern Inuit and that it needs to support constituents in cities such as Winnipeg and Prince Albert, Sask.

The $5.5-million is being drawn from a $75-million envelope that Ottawa announced in late May to help address the needs of Indigenous people living in urban centres and off reserve.

Prior to the announcement, CAP submitted its court application to challenge a previous, much smaller amount of federal relief money allocated to off-reserve Indigenous peoples during the pandemic.

In its filing in Federal Court, the organization said an earlier $250,000 allocation was discriminatory and inadequate. The funding was part of an Indigenous Community Support Fund totalling $305-million.

Mr. Bertrand said Friday that the litigation against the government helped to move the funding needle.

He also called on Ottawa to properly engage with Indigenous stakeholders in decision-making in the future. He said this will ensure “litigation is not a prerequisite for action.”

“As Canadians have witnessed over the last weeks and months, Indigenous peoples living off reserve continue to face systemic racism and discrimination in how the government fails to meet its fiduciary responsibilities to Indigenous peoples,” he said.

