Conservative candidate in Nova Scotia withdraws from federal election after online sexual assault allegations

A Conservative candidate in Nova Scotia has withdrawn from the federal election after allegations of sexual assault surfaced on social media.

Troy Myers, the candidate for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, issued a statement on his campaign’s Facebook page today, saying the allegations are false and he intends to challenge what he called defamatory statements.

On Sunday night, a woman posted a series of tweets alleging Myers had put his hand up her skirt while the two were attending a conference in Nova Scotia in October 2019.

Neither the woman nor Myers could be reached for comment.

The Conservative Party of Canada issued a statement saying it treats such allegations seriously and it had asked Myers to step down.

His LinkedIn profile says Myers is the CEO of South Shore Public Libraries, based in Bridgewater, N.S.

