Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole denounces bids to ‘cancel’ Canada Day

Open this photo in gallery Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole addresses the Conservative caucus during a meeting in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Federal Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says Canada has its shortcomings, but that’s no reason to cancel Canada Day celebrations.

In a Wednesday speech to caucus, Mr. O’Toole weighed into the continuing debate about Canada Day, sparked by events that include the announcement that the remains of 215 children were discovered at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

“As someone who has served Canada and will soon ask for the trust to lead this country, I can’t stay silent when people want to cancel Canada Day,” Mr. O’Toole told caucus members in the last week of the current session of Parliament.

He said the discovery of the remains was a “necessary awakening” for many Canadians that has forced a recommitment to reconciliation a Conservative government would pursue with a “renewed nation-to-nation relationship” with Indigenous peoples.

“We are not a perfect country. No country is. There is not a place on this planet whose history can withstand close scrutiny,” said Mr. O’Toole.

“Let’s acknowledge where we fall short. Let’s ensure we do not cover it up. But let’s also channel the pain of a Canada falling short to build up the country, not tear it down.”

He promised the “biggest Canada Day party this country has ever seen” on July 1, 2022, once the pandemic is fully over.

In British Columbia, Victoria’s city council voted unanimously earlier this month to cancel virtual Canada Day celebrations, with other communities joining the move, citing reflection in light of the residential school situation.

Premier John Horgan expressed concerns, saying the national Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21 would be a better occasion to focus on redressing “the wrongs of the past.”

Murray Sinclair, the former chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, said in a recent interview with The Globe and Mail that there should be a reconsideration of Canada Day.

“Celebrating the creation of a nation that did this is something that really needs to be rethought. I think that the creation of the nation itself is an event that is worth recognizing but celebrating it with a blind eye to the history of this country is just not the way things should be occurring any more,” said the former senator.

“So, what we need to do is we really need to have some thought go into the process of what kind of a day should we really be looking at having.

“It is, for Indigenous people who experienced this, as much about a day of remembrance and a day of grieving as others might see it as a day of celebration. I think we really need to rethink what the purpose of what a day like this should be about.”

Perry Bellegarde, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, said Canada Day needs to be a day of reflection and acknowledgement.

“It is a day to recognize that it is a beautiful country but there are some terrible things that have happened,” Mr. Bellegarde told The Globe and Mail last week.

He said he would encourage each territory to go by whatever the feeling and mood is as a sign of respect.

“That’s a sign of recognition. That’s a sign of ‘Wow, 215 little ones’ speaking to everybody.”

With his remarks Wednesday, Mr. O’Toole was also positioning the party for the federal election expected later this year, suggesting the Conservatives stand apart from the “four parties on the left” namely the Liberals, NDP, Greens and Bloc Quebecois.

“It’s an agenda with four shades of red,” he said.

“There aren’t five choices. There are two: Canada’s Conservatives on one side. And a Liberal, NDP, Green, Bloc Quebecois coalition on the other.”

He touted key pieces of the Conservative platform, citing an economic recovery plan, new anti-corruption law, and a national mental-health action plan.

