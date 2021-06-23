Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole denounces bids to ‘cancel’ Canada Day

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole denounces bids to ‘cancel’ Canada Day

Ian Bailey and Kristy Kirkup
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole addresses the Conservative caucus during a meeting in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Federal Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says Canada has its shortcomings, but that’s no reason to cancel Canada Day celebrations.

In a Wednesday speech to caucus, Mr. O’Toole weighed into the continuing debate about Canada Day, sparked by events that include the announcement that the remains of 215 children were discovered at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

“As someone who has served Canada and will soon ask for the trust to lead this country, I can’t stay silent when people want to cancel Canada Day,” Mr. O’Toole told caucus members in the last week of the current session of Parliament.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the discovery of the remains was a “necessary awakening” for many Canadians that has forced a recommitment to reconciliation a Conservative government would pursue with a “renewed nation-to-nation relationship” with Indigenous peoples.

“We are not a perfect country. No country is. There is not a place on this planet whose history can withstand close scrutiny,” said Mr. O’Toole.

“Let’s acknowledge where we fall short. Let’s ensure we do not cover it up. But let’s also channel the pain of a Canada falling short to build up the country, not tear it down.”

He promised the “biggest Canada Day party this country has ever seen” on July 1, 2022, once the pandemic is fully over.

In British Columbia, Victoria’s city council voted unanimously earlier this month to cancel virtual Canada Day celebrations, with other communities joining the move, citing reflection in light of the residential school situation.

Premier John Horgan expressed concerns, saying the national Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21 would be a better occasion to focus on redressing “the wrongs of the past.”

Murray Sinclair, the former chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, said in a recent interview with The Globe and Mail that there should be a reconsideration of Canada Day.

Story continues below advertisement

“Celebrating the creation of a nation that did this is something that really needs to be rethought. I think that the creation of the nation itself is an event that is worth recognizing but celebrating it with a blind eye to the history of this country is just not the way things should be occurring any more,” said the former senator.

“So, what we need to do is we really need to have some thought go into the process of what kind of a day should we really be looking at having.

“It is, for Indigenous people who experienced this, as much about a day of remembrance and a day of grieving as others might see it as a day of celebration. I think we really need to rethink what the purpose of what a day like this should be about.”

Perry Bellegarde, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, said Canada Day needs to be a day of reflection and acknowledgement.

“It is a day to recognize that it is a beautiful country but there are some terrible things that have happened,” Mr. Bellegarde told The Globe and Mail last week.

He said he would encourage each territory to go by whatever the feeling and mood is as a sign of respect.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s a sign of recognition. That’s a sign of ‘Wow, 215 little ones’ speaking to everybody.”

With his remarks Wednesday, Mr. O’Toole was also positioning the party for the federal election expected later this year, suggesting the Conservatives stand apart from the “four parties on the left” namely the Liberals, NDP, Greens and Bloc Quebecois.

“It’s an agenda with four shades of red,” he said.

“There aren’t five choices. There are two: Canada’s Conservatives on one side. And a Liberal, NDP, Green, Bloc Quebecois coalition on the other.”

He touted key pieces of the Conservative platform, citing an economic recovery plan, new anti-corruption law, and a national mental-health action plan.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies