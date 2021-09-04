 Skip to main content
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole promises national proof-of-vaccine system in pandemic campaign pledges

Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada
The Canadian Press
Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole speaks during an election campaign visit to North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada September 3, 2021.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is the latest federal party leader to promise a national system for proving residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The move was among a number of pandemic-related campaign pledges O’Toole unveiled today during a stop in Coquitlam, B.C.

O’Toole says he would work with provinces to devise a national proof-of-vaccination system, adding such a setup would help Canadians during international travel.

O’Toole says he wants 90 per cent of eligible residents vaccinated against COVID-19, and is pledging to cover the cost of time off for employees to get a shot, free transportation to vaccine clinics and a national booster shot strategy that would initially target seniors and the immunocompromised.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has called for a national system and criticized Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau for not implementing one sooner.

Trudeau says Ottawa would certify provincial vaccine passports but that it could take a year to create a full federal program.

