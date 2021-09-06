Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole promises to increase benefits for low-income workers on Labour Day

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says he would double the Canada Workers Benefit to $2,800 for individuals, or $5,000 for families, if elected.
He says the increase would be the equivalent of a raise of at least $1 per hour for workers earning between $12,000 and $28,000 a year.
O’Toole says the expanded tax credit would benefit 3.5 million families and would be paid quarterly.
Currently, eligible workers can receive up to half of the credit in quarterly advance payments.
O’Toole says a Conservative government would also double the disability supplement from $713 to $1,500. He says the increased benefits would help families at a time when the cost of living is rising.
