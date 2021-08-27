 Skip to main content
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole rejects Canada’s new emissions target, favours Stephen Harper’s goal

Stephanie Taylor
Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole speaks to the media in Corner Brook, Newfoundland, on Aug. 27.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is rejecting Canada’s new target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in favour of a lower one set by Stephen Harper.

It comes as Canada prepares to attend the United Nations Climate Change conference this fall where countries are expected to commit more ways to tackle the issue.

In anticipation of the meeting, the Liberal government increased its targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions to between 40 to 45 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, up from 30 per cent.

Federal election 2021: What are the challenges facing the major political parties before Canada votes on Sept. 20?

Canadian federal election 2021: Latest updates and essential reading ahead of Sept. 20 vote

Federal election poll tracker: Follow the latest Nanos-Globe-CTV numbers ahead of the Sept. 20 vote

The 30 per cent goal was set by former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper and was the commitment the country was held to under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

O’Toole says the Conservatives’ climate change plan “will meet the Paris objectives” of 30 per cent, despite how the United Nations specifies the agreement works by countries coming up with “increasingly ambitious climate action” every five years.

“In the 10 days after I launched our plan in April, (Trudeau) changed his targets three times with no plan,” O’Toole said at a campaign stop in Corner Brook, N.L.

The Conservative leader touted his plan, which proposes charging a carbon price on fuel and putting more electric vehicles on the road, as one that strikes a balance between combating climate change and protecting jobs and economic growth.

“If people want to get the country working again, there’s only one option in this election: the Conservative party,” said O’Toole.

Trudeau announced a higher emissions-reduction target for Canada while attending a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden, who pledged to slash his country’s greenhouse gas pollution levels by 50 to 52 per cent.

The Liberal government recently inked the new goal into legislation committing Canada to hit net-zero emissions by 2050. Parliament passed the bill before its summer break despite the Conservatives voting against it.

The government, however, has yet to detail how it plans to meet its strengthened goals.

