Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says he has support to stay on after election loss

Open this photo in gallery Conservative party leader Erin O'Toole speaks during the election night party, in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada, September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mark Blinch TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY MARK BLINCH/Reuters

Erin O’Toole says he has enough support from his caucus to stay on as Conservative Party Leader, but one Alberta MP is calling for the party to allow its members to vote on his future within six months.

On Tuesday, Mr. O’Toole faced his first major test as leader following his election defeat last month. The Conservative Leader met with his party’s MPs and Senators in Ottawa for the first time since the Sept. 20 federal election.

Conservative members of Parliament will vote in their closed-door meeting on whether to give themselves the power to remove Mr. O’Toole as leader. Mr. O’Toole is himself encouraging the elected members of his caucus to give themselves that power, but he told reporters on the way into the meeting that he’s confident he would survive any such vote.

Story continues below advertisement

Conservative Senator Michael MacDonald calls for review of Tory Leader Erin O’Toole

Asked if he has support to stay on, he said “absolutely,” adding “I’ve spoken to most of caucus and yes I do. We’re all disappointed, no one more so than me. But we have to make sure we build on the gains we have. Learn from where we fell short, that’s what any team, that’s what any family does when you have a disappointment.”

But the Conservative Party’s own rules give the grassroots membership a say on a leader’s tenure after an election loss and Alberta MP Shannon Stubbs told reporters on Tuesday that she wants that vote to be held within six months, rather than at the next convention which is scheduled for 2023.

“I lost three great colleagues in Alberta, in Edmonton and Calgary, of course I’m not happy,” Ms. Stubbs said before heading into the meeting.

“The best thing of all will be for Conservative party members to have their say,” Ms. Stubbs said, adding that such a vote “should be feasible within the next six months.”

Mr. O’Toole has already committed to conducting a review. Ms. Stubbs said she wants to see the full details of the review, including who is running the assessment, and what its scope will be.

She wants the party to “account for the serious losses that we took in the GTA, in metro Vancouver, the reality is that today after the 2021 election Conservatives are more rural, more homogeneous than we’ve ever been before.”

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.