Open this photo in gallery: Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says transgender women should not be allowed in women’s change rooms and public washrooms, but as prime minister he would not have the reach to introduce legislation implementing such a ban.

Mr. Poilievre also said women’s sports should be off limits to transgender athletes when asked about the issue by a Rebel News reporter at a news conference in a Kitchener, Ont., health food store on Wednesday.

“Female spaces should be exclusively for females, not for biological males,” Mr. Poilievre said.

“Female sports, female change rooms, female bathrooms should be for females.”

But he noted many of those spaces are provincially and municipally controlled. “So it is unclear what reach federal legislation would have to change them,” Mr. Poilievre said.

The Conservative Leader’s comments align with a policy endorsed at the party’s convention in Quebec City last fall.

Delegates endorsed a resolution on “protecting female sports, intimate spaces and women’s rights.”

It included the text: “The Conservative party of Canada believes that women are entitled to the safety, dignity and privacy of single-sex spaces (e.g. prisons, shelters, locker rooms, washrooms) and the benefits of women-only categories (e.g. sports, awards, grants, scholarships.)”