Conservative Leader says Tony Clement had ‘terrible lapse of judgement’

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said he will keep Tony Clement in his party’s caucus because there is no indication at this point that the MP has compromised national security, despite being the target of an extortion attempt.

Mr. Scheer confirmed that Mr. Clement sent intimate images and videos of himself to an unknown person on the Internet. Mr. Clement has said he was the victim of a blackmail attempt.

“I don’t know that too many people would have to be told not to share explicit images and videos with people that you haven’t met,” Mr. Scheer told reporters on Wednesday. “I’m taking Tony at his word that this is the first time that this has happened. Obviously, this is a terrible lapse of judgement that we’re all disappointed in.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Clement announced on Tuesday night he would step down from the House of Commons committees he served on and leave his role as the Conservative Party’s justice critic.

Mr. Clement, a former Ontario and federal cabinet minister, sat on the high-level National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians. Members of the committee are required to obtain a security clearance and swear an oath of secrecy, and need to maintain confidentiality of information they receive.

Mr. Scheer said there is no evidence that Mr. Clement was targeted for his role as an MP.

“Right now, what we have is a terrible lapse in judgement, we have a very poor decision, but there has been no allegation of anything beyond that,” Mr. Scheer said.

Mr. Scheer said it is too early to discuss the possibility that Mr. Clement will run again under the Conservative banner in 2019.

“Based on the actions that he has done, he has resigned from the positions that he may have compromised,” he said.

The RCMP is currently investigating the allegation that whoever received the pictures of Mr. Clement blackmailed the MP.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“The RCMP are currently investigating the matter to determine the identity of the party responsible for the extortion attempt,” RCMP spokeswoman Stéphanie Dumoulin said.

Mr. Clement announced he would be seeking treatment on Tuesday.

“Over the last three weeks, I have shared sexually explicit images and a video of myself to someone who I believed was a consenting female recipient. The recipient was, in fact, an individual or party who targeted me for the purpose of financial extortion,” the long-time MP said in the statement. “I am committed to seeking the help and treatment I need in my personal life to make sure this will not happen again while also continuing to discharge my duties as a member of Parliament.”