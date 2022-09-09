In this May 11, 2022, file photo, Conservative Party candidates - left to right, Leslyn Lewis, Roman Baber, Jean Charest, Scott Aitchison, Patrick Brown and Pierre Poilievre - take part in a leadership debate in Edmonton.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The federal Conservatives say they will proceed with Saturday’s announcement of the winner of their leadership vote after raising concerns about the plan in light of the death of the Queen.

But the event in Ottawa will have a revised program to reflect the passing of Queen Elizabeth, says a statement Friday from Ian Brodie, chair of the party’s leadership election organizing committee.

The program is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in Ottawa.

Following news Thursday of the Queen’s death, the party issued a statement saying its leadership election organizing committee was considering an “appropriate, respectful way” to announce the results and would respect all protocols on the death of the Sovereign set by the federal government and provide an update early on Friday.

There are five candidates in the race: Ontario MPs Scott Aitchison, Leslyn Lewis and Pierre Poilievre, as well as former Quebec premier Jean Charest and Roman Baber, a former Progressive Conservative member of the Ontario legislature.

Saturday’s program was previously expected to include tributes to former leader Erin O’Toole, and Candice Bergen, who became interim leader after Mr. O’Toole was voted out by his caucus in February. Peter MacKay, the co-founder of the current Conservative party and a former federal cabinet minister, was also scheduled to speak, as was party president Robert Batherson.

There was no immediate word on what the new program will look like.

A total 417,987 ballots have been accepted and are being processed. The election is being conducted through a single-ballot preferential vote in which party members rank their choices as well as a points system that gives electoral districts equal weight.

As a Tuesday voting deadline arrived, the party had received 437,854 ballots, but about 3 per cent were rejected due to such issues as missing ID.

Overall, party membership has grown from about 160,000 members when the race began to 678,702 members.

The 678,702 figure compares with more than 269,000 people registered for the 2020 Conservative leadership race – a record for the party at that time.

The Liberal Party had 294,002 members when Justin Trudeau was elected leader in 2013.

