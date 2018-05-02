Conservative MP Gord Brown dies of a heart attack

Open this photo in gallery Federal Conservative MP Gord Brown has died at the age of 57. Brown, who represents the eastern Ontario riding of Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, was first elected in 2004. He is shown during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa May 19, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Gordon Brown – a popular hockey-playing Conservative MP – suddenly passed away at age 57 on Wednesday, leaving colleagues on all sides of the House of Commons in shock.

Mr. Brown, who was good-natured even in political battle, died in his Parliament Hill office after returning from an early morning game of hockey. A source close to the family says he died of an apparent heart attack.

He leaves his wife Claudine Courtois, who works for Conservative Senator David Wells, and sons Tristan, 5, and Chance.

“Gord was loved in our caucus. He was a consummate team player,” veteran Conservative MP Ed Fast said. “He was lovable and way too young to die. He had so much more to give to Canada and unfortunately he is gone.”

Conservative MPs Larry Miller and Tom Lukiwski were so overcome with grief that they broke down in tears.

“He was my seatmate. We both came in 2004 and fought five wars together,” said Mr. Miller, who teared up.

When the House of Commons convenes at 2 pm, leader Andrew Scheer and other members will make statements about Mr. Brown and then the House is set to adjourn for the day.

Conservative MP Tony Clement could barely hold back tears as he left the caucus room. Mr. Clement has known Mr. Brown since 1981 when they were both young Conservatives.

“He was always there for all of us,” Mr. Clement said through tears. “I’m just at a loss for words, I’m sorry.”

“I’ll miss him every minute of every day.”

He recalled a time as party whip that Mr. Brown brought out an old photo of himself, Mr. Clement and Peter Van Loan when they were young Conservatives meeting with Ontario’s then-premier Bill Davis. “We changed a little bit since 1981. He took good delight in people trying to figure out where we were in the photo.”

Mr. Clement said the tragedy is another lesson about the job of politics.

“I’m not trying to be morbid but it’s a death trap for people sometimes,” he said.

“It takes years off your life. I know we do it willingly but sometimes the price is very high.”

Mr. Brown is the third MP to die of a heart attack in Ottawa in four years. Ontario MP Jim Flaherty died in April of 2014 at the age of 64, and Alberta MP Jim Hillyer died in March of 2016 at the age of 41.

As a measure of the respect that Mr. Brown held with political foes across the aisle, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s principal secretary, Gerald Butts, went immediately to the Conservative caucus to offer his condolences.

Alberta MP Blaine Calkins, who served with Mr. Brown for over 12 years, played hockey with his friend.

“He was just an all-around great guy and I know this will come as a real blow to his family,” he said. “Everybody who works with him, loved and respected him. It is a tough day.”

Mr. Brown was recently appointed to the new national security and intelligence committee of parliamentarians, which is responsible for overseeing the country’s national security agencies. The new committee meets in secret and members are sworn in as Privy Councillors to have access to classified material.

“It was a real honour for him to sit on that committee because it deals with some of the most urgent security matters for Canada,” Mr. Fast said. “I know he was taking a big joy on that committee.”

Mr. Brown was first elected to the House of Commons in 2004 for the eastern Ontario riding of Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.