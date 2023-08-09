Open this photo in gallery: Conservative MP for Wellington-Halton Hills Michael Chong prepares to appear as a witness at the Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs (PROC) in Ottawa, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. A former top adviser to the prime minister says an intelligence memo warning about Beijing's alleged targeting of Chong and his family was produced after he had retired. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer ColbySpencer Colby/The Canadian Press

Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong was the target of disinformation campaign in May that was likely orchestrated by China, according to the department of Global Affairs.

This is the second time that Mr. Chong has been on the radar of China because of his outspoken criticism of Beijing’s authoritarian regime.

The federal government is in the midst of all-party negotiations to set up a public inquiry after revelations reported in The Globe and Mail that Beijing targeted Mr. Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong in the lead up to the 2021 election – attempted intimidation that the MP was never told about. The disclosure of this meddling prompted the Canadian government to expel Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei in May.

Global Affairs announced Wednesday that Mr. Chong appears to have once again been the target of China.

“In June 2023, while monitoring the digital information ecosystem for the June 19, 2023 by-elections, Global Affairs Canada’s [GAC’s] Rapid Response Mechanism [RRM] Canada detected an information operation targeting Michael Chong, Member of Parliament for Wellington-Halton Hills, which took place on the social media platform WeChat in May 2023,” the department said in a statement.

“An analysis by the RRM to determine the possibility of state involvement revealed that, while China’s role in the information operation is highly probable, unequivocal proof that China ordered and directed the operation is not possible to determine due to the covert nature of how social media networks are leveraged in this type of information campaign.”

The department said it worked with other departments through late June and July to review and assess the information. Mr. Chong was briefed about the campaign on Wednesday.

According to the analysis between May 4 and 13, a coordinated network of WeChat’s news accounts featured, shared and amplified a large volume of “false or misleading narratives” about Mr. Chong.

“Most of the activity was targeted at spreading false narratives about his identity, including commentary and claims about his background, political stances and family’s heritage. It is the assessment of GAC that nothing observed represents a threat to the safety of Mr. Chong or his family,” the department said.

In early May Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered the Canadian Security Intelligence Service to start briefing MPs about any intelligence on threats to them or their families. His directive came after national-security leaks to The Globe and Mail about the effort to intimidate Mr. Chong and his family in Hong Kong.

CSIS later informed former Conservative party leader Erin O’Toole and NDP MP Jenny Kwan revealed that they too had been targeted by Beijing.

Talks on launching an official public inquiry into foreign interference by China are dragging into the dead of summer. It’s been almost two months since the government opened the door to a public inquiry in the aftermath of former governor-general David Johnston’s abrupt resignation as special rapporteur on Chinese state interference in the 2019 and 2021 elections.

Talks later commenced with opposition parties to discuss the terms of reference and who might lead it. One of the delays is finding a judge who would be willing head the commission and has the approval of the Liberals, Conservatives, Bloc Quebecois and New Democrats, according to two federal sources. The Globe is not identifying the sources who were not authorized to discuss the internal negotiations among the parties. matter.

The New Democrats have also pushed to expand the inquiry to include election interference by Russia, India and Iran.