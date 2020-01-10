 Skip to main content

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Conservative MPs look for a unifying leader amid simmering regional resentments

Janice Dickson
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Conservative MP James Bezan, seen here during Question Period on May 16, 2019, says the party doesn't want to 'fan those flames' of Western alienation any further.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Veteran Conservative MPs from Western Canada say the next leader of their party should unite the country’s regions, and not stoke the flames of provincial resentment.

The federal Conservatives dominated the Prairies in the fall federal election, winning every seat in Saskatchewan, and all but one in Alberta. While the Tories saw significant gains in Western Canada, some Conservative members of Parliament were irked by outgoing Leader Andrew Scheer’s inability to attract more support outside the region.

Manitoba MP James Bezan said it does not matter where the next leader of the Conservative Party is from, but that he’s been fielding phone calls from people who are considering a leadership run, and he primarily asks them about how they would unite the different factions of the party.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s starting to calm down out here a little bit, but we don’t want to do anything that fans those flames any further. It’s beyond Western alienation now, this is Western separatism,” said Mr. Bezan, adding that he even hears about it in rural Manitoba.

“We have to be very careful in making sure that the leader we choose is one that is palatable right across the country, so as much as we are all wanting to make inroads in urban Canada, we have to make sure that we don’t bring forward ideas that will turn off our supporters in Western Canada,” he added.

The majority of potential candidates who have indicated interest in running are from Ontario and Quebec, but most are waiting for the party’s leadership organizing committee to release the rules of the race – such as how much money candidates need to raise and how many signatures to gather – before officially declaring their candidacy.

Marilyn Gladu, Conservative MP for the Ontario riding Sarnia-Lambton, announced her candidacy on Thursday, saying in a statement that Conservatives “need to win the next election. To do that, we need to expand the base.”

Ontario Conservative MPs Erin O’Toole and Pierre Poilievre have been preparing leadership campaigns, but have not formally entered the race.

Alberta MP Michael Cooper said party members in his riding tell him they want to see “someone who can win.” Mr. Cooper said he is looking for a leader who has a thorough understanding of policy, can manage caucus effectively and who is perfectly bilingual, among other qualities. Mr. Cooper said he hopes Mr. Poilievre runs for the position.

Michael Fortier, a former Conservative senator and minister, had been mulling a leadership bid, but has come to the conclusion that he does not have a path to victory. Still, he said the Conservative Party needs to make it clear that even backbenchers will not be able to reopen the abortion debate.

Story continues below advertisement

“The leadership race will require not only a clash of ideas, but also a clash of values,” he said in a statement.

Now vice-chairman at RBC Capital Markets, Mr. Fortier called on the party to “get rid of its radical elements” and adopt policies that appeal to urban voters, including a carbon tax. For now, he said, Conservatives seem like global-warming skeptics in the eyes of too many Canadians.

While Mr. Fortier is bowing out of the race, other potential candidates are getting ready for a campaign launch.

Jean Charest, the former leader of the Progressive Conservative Party and ex-Quebec premier, is planning on announcing his intentions within two weeks. A member of Mr. Charest’s team confirmed that it’s working in Ontario with high-profile organizer Nick Kouvalis. Mr. Kouvalis worked on Kellie Leitch’s controversial bid for the Conservative leadership in 2017, as well as past campaigns of Toronto Mayor John Tory and former mayor Rob Ford.

Former Conservative cabinet ministers Rona Ambrose and Peter MacKay have yet to announce their leadership intentions, but both are said to be considering entering the race.

British Columbia MP Ed Fast said he is also looking for a leader that will unite the party, but also one who sees the big picture.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have regional divides, we have divides between social conservatives and progressives, I want to make sure our Conservative Party remains united so that we are a viable option to the Trudeau government in the next election,” Mr. Fast said. He added that some within the party “are suggesting it’s time for someone from east of Manitoba to become leader.”

Jamie Ellerton, principal at Conaptus, and formerly manager of media relations on Mr. Scheer’s election campaign tour, agreed that it doesn’t matter where the leader is from, but that they connect with all regions of the country “especially those that are vote-rich.”

“I don’t think a leader has to come from Ontario, but a leader has to demonstrate in a meaningful way that they can win over the existing support of Conservative members in Ontario,” he said. On the other hand, he added, if the next leader is from outside Western Canada, they cannot take that region for granted.

With a report from Daniel Leblanc

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies