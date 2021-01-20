Conservative MPs oust Derek Sloan from party after white supremacist donation

Conservative MPs have voted to expel failed leadership contender Derek Sloan from caucus, after hours of deliberations over his future in the party.

The Conservative caucus voted to oust Mr. Sloan in an emergency meeting after it was revealed he had accepted a donation from a known white supremacist. It followed other controversies involving the Ontario MP, including comments last year that questioned the chief public health officer’s allegiance to Canada and a petition he sponsored that cast aspersions on COVID-19 vaccines.

In a statement following the vote, Mr. Sloan said Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole “went on a warpath” to have him expelled. “Today, spurred on by O’Toole, a vote was held by my CPC caucus colleagues and they have just decided to expel me.”

Mr. Sloan said he will sit as an Independent MP in the House of Commons, continue to debate, vote and represent “true conservative values and policies.”

Mr. O’Toole said in a statement after the vote that he supported Mr. Sloan’s removal because of long-time frictions in the party.

“The Conservative caucus voted to remove Derek Sloan not because of one specific event, but because of a pattern of destructive behaviour involving multiple incidents and disrespect towards the Conservative team for over a year,” Mr. O’Toole said. “These actions have been a consistent distraction from our efforts to grow the party and focus on the work we need to do. Events of the past week were simply the last straw and led to our caucus making the decision it did today.”

Mr. O’Toole set the wheels in motion to oust Mr. Sloan on Monday, issuing a statement saying Mr. Sloan’s acceptance of a donation from a known white supremacist is “far worse than a gross error of judgment or failure of due diligence.” Mr. O’Toole said he had initiated the process under the Reform Act to have him removed from caucus.

Conservative members gathered for a virtual meeting at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, and every MP had been given the opportunity to speak before the vote. The results rolled in shortly before 4 p.m., and the majority of members voted to expel the MP.

Press Progress, a website founded by the Broadbent Institute, first published news of the donation. The $131 donation in August came from Frederick P. Fromm, who is more well known as Paul Fromm. Mr. Fromm lost his teaching license in Ontario in 2007 after he attended Heritage Front events, celebrated Adolf Hitler’s birthday and shared a stage with David Duke, a former head of the Klu Klux Klan. In December, the CBC reported that two of Mr. Fromm’s organizations received pandemic relief funds through the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy.

Mr. Sloan said in an emailed statement to the Globe and Mail on Monday that he would fight the expulsion, calling it a “setup.” He said he did not know until Monday that Mr. Fromm had donated to his campaign, and pointed out that Mr. Fromm used an “obscure form of his identity” to make the donation.

Mr. Sloan said the party also had a responsibility to vet Mr. Fromm’s contribution because it processed the donation on his behalf and charged a 10-per-cent fee for the service. He also said the party accepted Mr. Fromm’s party membership application, and that he was allowed to vote in the leadership contest. Elections Canada records show Mr. Fromm did not donate to any other leadership candidates.

This is not Mr. Sloan’s first run-in with controversy. He previously suggested that Chief of Public Heath Theresa Tam is a pawn for China, sponsored a petition that called COVID-19 vaccines “human experimentation” and said most children questioning their sexual or gender orientation will just “grow out of it.”

While Mr. O’Toole was quick to move in this instance, he wasn’t in the past. In the Conservative leadership race, Mr. O’Toole paid for an ad saying that he was a hold-out in a previous attempt to oust Mr. Sloan from caucus. That move came after Mr. Sloan call to fire Dr. Tam, asking in a video “Does she work for Canada or for China?”

Mr. O’Toole’s Facebook advertisement said “Erin was the only MP to speak out on Derek’s behalf.”

The decision to expel Mr. Sloan also comes after the Conservative Party launched an investigation into Mr. Sloan’s use of robocalls to rally social conservatives and encourage them to sign up to attend the next Conservative policy convention.

Conservative party spokesperson Cory Hann said the party has demanded “basic, yet pertinent information from Mr. Sloan for what appears to be a violation of the CRTC rules.”

“He has declined to share it thus far, and ignored several requests. We take this seriously, and expect all caucus members and candidates to fully comply with all rules, regulations, and laws,’ said Mr. Hann in an email.

Mr. Sloan indicated in his statement Wednesday that he is going to continue to encourage his social conservative base to push for change at the policy convention. He wrote that his supporters have asked whether they should cancel their party membership and drop out as delegates of the leadership convention. “NO! Do not do either of those things!” Mr. Sloan wrote.

“No matter how callous and misguided today’s actions by Erin and my colleagues were, we have much work to do in the next two months as we prepare for the policy convention in March,” Mr. Sloan wrote.

With files from Marieke Walsh

