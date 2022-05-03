Interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 21, 2021.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Conservative caucus was ordered Tuesday not to talk about the explosive draft U.S. Supreme Court decision suggesting the court may overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion.

“Conservatives will not be commenting on draft rulings leaked from the Supreme Court of the United States,” reads an e-mail sent by the Office of the Leader of the Opposition to the Conservative caucus.

The e-mail was sent to Conservative MPs and senators just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday and obtained by The Globe and Mail.

Abortion rights remain a contentious issue in the federal party. Its official 2021 policy declaration says that “a Conservative government will not support any legislation to regulate abortion.”

However, the party policy also condemns sex-selective abortions and says abortion should be “explicitly excluded” from Canada’s international maternal and child health programs. The Conservatives have a free vote policy on issues such as abortion, the definition of marriage and medical aid in dying.

According to the Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada since 2008 only Conservative MPs have brought forward motions or private members bills in the House of Commons to limit abortion in Canada.

Interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen has previously said she is anti-abortion.

Ms. Bergen is described as having a “perfect voting record” in the House of Commons on the issue, according the anti-abortion group Campaign Life Coalition. The group’s website notes that Ms. Bergen voted in favour of Bill C-233 which would ban sex-selective abortions.

The party is in the midst of its third leadership race in seven years. Candidate and Ontario MP Leslyn Lewis is supported by Campaign Life Coalition. In the 2020 leadership race, where Ms. Lewis placed third, she pledged to ban sex-selective abortion, criminalize coerced abortions and end funding for international abortions.

On Monday, Politico reported that the United States’ highest court appeared poised to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion, based on a draft decision obtained by the news outlet. The Supreme Court and the White House declined to comment.

The Politico report said a court majority was inclined to uphold Mississippi’s abortion ban and that there could be five votes to overturn Roe v. Wade. An official ruling is expected before the end of June.

The Conservative Party did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday about its caucus-wide e-mail to not talk about the leaked draft decision.

