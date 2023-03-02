Brampton mayor Patrick Brown speaks during a press conference at city hall in Brampton, Ont., on July 18, 2022. The Conservative Party of Canada says it made a mistake in failing to provide proper notice of a $1,700 ticket fundraiser staged by Brown.COLE BURSTON/The Canadian Press

The Conservative Party of Canada says it made a mistake in failing to give notice of a fundraiser held by disqualified leadership contestant Patrick Brown.

Spokeswoman Sarah Fischer says the party did not post details of the $1,700-per-ticket event Brown held last week on its website, which is required by Elections Canada.

Brown, who is currently mayor of Brampton, Ont., held the fundraiser to help pay down the campaign debt he accumulated during last year’s leadership bid.

The party ousted him from the race over allegations he broke the rules and possibly the Canada Elections Act. Brown denies any wrongdoing.

Elections Canada rules for fundraisers hosted by leadership contestants, political parties and affiliated entities require the party to post details of a coming event on its website and notify the agency.

Fischer says the party “mistakenly” did not post the event on its website, has since informed Elections Canada and “is working to address this matter.”