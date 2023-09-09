Open this photo in gallery: Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks to delegates at the Conservative Party Convention, Friday, September 8, 2023 in Quebec City.Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Federal Conservatives are affirming the right to refuse vaccines and single-sex spaces for women among a package of policies endorsed as their national convention in Quebec City concluded on Saturday.

Pierre Poilievre, the Tory leader, has been largely focusing on affordability issues during a drive to engage with Canadian voters that has seen his Conservatives surge ahead in the polls, with increasing support for his specific leadership as well.

But for part of an hours-long delegate discussion on proposed policies held Saturday, hundreds of delegates focused on social issues, for example prohibiting medicinal or surgical interventions for minors to treat gender confusion or dysphoria – a mental state of a profound sense of unease or dissatisfaction.

Amid the debates, some members of the party said delegates’ support for some of the policies could backfire as they distract Canadians from Mr. Poilievre’s affordability agenda, which has focused on such issues as inflation and housing.

The delegate said Mr. Poilievre is taking on Mr. Trudeau by being against the high cost of living, high taxes, and what he described as “Liberal incompetence”

“As a government in waiting, as a party in waiting, we need to show we’re competent. This is a provincial matter,” he told other delegates, referring to the policy proposal, advanced by the North Okanagan-Shuswap electoral district association.

“Too much lightning. Not enough victory. Please vote no.”

However, delegates voted 69 per cent in favor of the resolution.

“We need to stand up for kids,” another delegate said from the floor.

“If someone who is schizophrenic needs help, I wouldn’t indulge their hallucinations and tell them that they are real. The same goes for this. We are dealing with a mental disorder called gender dysphoria which requires therapy, not irreversible procedures. Please protect our kids.”

Mr. Poilievre has previously said he would not comment on the resolutions in detail, and also noted he is not bound to include them in any party platform he would take into the next national election.

Among the votes, 68 per cent of delegates voted for a policy that, “We affirm Canadians have the freedom and right to refuse vaccines for moral, religious, medical or other reasons.”

Delegates also gave 66 per cent support to a resolution declaring “Every Canadian is entitled to informed consent and bodily autonomy,” and that health professionals must disclose an uncensored risk-benefit analysis for any treatment, including vaccines, while protecting patient privacy.

Eighty-seven per cent of delegates voted that “women are entitled to the safety, dignity, and privacy of single-sex spaces (e.g. prisons, shelters, locker rooms, washrooms) and the benefits of women-only categories (e.g. sports, awards, grants, scholarships.)

“The Liberals would like nothing more than to throw this issue onto the table and say, `We are dividing the country,’ “ one delegate said, referring to the motion ahead of the vote.

’”Please: Let’s get them out. Let’s get Poilievre in. Let’s not leave ourselves divided. Let’s join and get ourselves elected please.”

A former manager of the British Columbia wing of Mr. Poilievre’s leadership campaign last year defended Saturday’s debate, referring to the discussions on protecting women’s spaces and ensuring the health and safety of children.

Katy Merrifield, who ran Mr. Poilievre’s campaign in B.C., was attending the convention, said, in a statement, that “these are reasonable and necessary conversations that are occurring around the world.”

The vice president for the Wellington Advocacy government relations and strategic communications company added, “I’m pleased they were discussed in an entirely open and transparent forum on the convention floor.”

Mr. Poilievre did not hold a news conference.

However, Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute, said Saturday that issues such as the cost of living, inflation, crime and public safety have been successful for the Conservatives in picking up public support because they are not particularly ideological.

In a statement, Ms. Kurl added that social values issues remind voters who would normally not consider the Conservatives as a voting option of an ideological gulf with them.

Asked about the Conservatives and the issues, Parker Lund, a spokesperson for the federal Liberals, said, in a statement, that the situation is an example of Mr. Poilievre Conservatives “trying to import far-right American-style politics to Canada.”

The one resolution that failed was a commitment that a Conservative government would establish a priority inventory if natural surface and ground water systems that would be protected and, where necessary, restored to states that ensure clean water supplies to all Canadians, also maintaining healthy populations of fish and wildlife.

Among other issues, Conservatives committed to adopt an “assertive foreign policy” towards such authoritarian dictatorships as China’s Communist Party, develop and implement a strategic plan for NORAD modernization, and work towards meeting NATO’s recommended threshold of spending two per cent of Canada’s GDP on national defence.