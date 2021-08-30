Conservative Party drops Nova Scotia candidate after allegations of sexual misconduct

The Conservative Party has removed a federal candidate from the ballot in Nova Scotia following allegations of sexual misconduct, which he denies.

Troy Myers, who was going to run for the Conservatives in the riding of Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, agreed to step down after the allegations were made public, the party said in a statement on Monday.

“As we treat allegations of sexual misconduct with the seriousness they deserve, the Conservative Party instructed Mr. Myers to withdraw his candidacy, and he agreed,” the party said.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole on Monday was asked by reporters what he did to confirm the allegations against Mr. Myers before removing him as a candidate. “We take any allegations of sexual misconduct or harassment very seriously. That’s why this person is no longer a candidate for our party. We need to make sure that we have a slate of candidates that are here to serve the country and that we show support for victims and zero tolerance for folks facing allegations,” Mr. O’Toole said.

In a series of comments posted to Twitter on Sunday, a woman who only lists her first name as Lauren, alleged Mr. Myers assaulted her at the Nova Scotia Library Association conference in October, 2019.

In a statement posted to Facebook on Monday, Mr. Myers called the accusations about untoward behaviour and inappropriate contact “unequivocally false.”

“I have spent my entire career working in and promoting an environment of respect and equality. For the best interests of my loved ones and my colleagues and career I have taken the difficult decision to back from politics and focus all my attention and efforts to fight these defamatory false statements,” Mr. Myers said. “I have already consulted legal counsel to review all options.”

The Conservatives said the deadline for party-endorsed candidates to be added to the ballot has already passed, so the party won’t have a candidate in Dartmouth-Cole Harbour this election. Mr. Myers’s name was withdrawn in time for it to be removed from the ballot, the party said. Since the late 1980s, MPs from the riding have been either Liberal or NDP. In the 2019 election, the Liberals’ Darren Fisher won the seat. He is running for re-election

The Conservative Party on Monday, meanwhile, issued a news release accusing Quebec Liberal candidate Steven Guilbeault, the Minister of Heritage, of owing an undisclosed amount of taxes to Revenu Québec. The accusation stems from Mr. Guilbeault’s disclosure of liabilities of more than $10,000 to the federal Ethics Commissioner.

Mr. Guilbeault said the tax sums listed in his federal disclosure filings date back to a separation from his partner before he entered politics and it is in the process of being cleared.

Responding at a campaign announcement on Monday about protecting Canada’s freshwater, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau accused Mr. O’Toole’s candidates of “peddling conspiracy theories” and defended Mr. Guilbeault. He said he’d take Mr. Guilbeault as a candidate “any day of the week” over long-time Ontario Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant, who sent constituents a letter spreading misinformation that the Liberals are planning a “climate lockdown.”

Mr. O’Toole did not directly disavow Ms. Gallant’s comments, but said Monday all of his party’s candidates are committed to his party’s platform, including a plan that would cut emissions by 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 – a step back from what Canada has already pledged. (The Liberals have committed to a 40- or 45-per-cent reduction by that time frame.)

The Conservative leader was in the Greater Toronto Area, where he released his party’s plan to ban puppy mills, and to end abuse and violence against animals.

Mr. O’Toole was also asked why the word “puppy” appears in the Conservative platform, but the words “racism,” “systemic racism” and “Islamophobia” do not. He said he has been “reaching out to all Canadians” throughout his first year as leader. “We have the most diverse slate of candidates running for the Conservative Party because they believe in Canada’s recovery plan, and they’re going to help us tackle racism, reconciliation, inequalities,” Mr. O’Toole said.

On Monday, Mr. Trudeau pledged $1-billion over 10 years to restore and protect large lakes and river systems. He said his party’s platform would be released “in the coming days.”

The Liberal leader was also asked about his party’s policy for candidates facing allegations of sexual misconduct. CBC News has reported that, in 2019, the Liberal Party investigated allegations again former Liberal MP Marwan Tabbara that included inappropriate touching and unwelcome sexual comments. The report, citing confidential sources, said the party’s investigation substantiated some of the claims. However, Mr. Tabbara was still confirmed as a Liberal candidate for Kitchener South-Hespeler in the 2019 election. The Globe and Mail has not independently verified the allegations.

In June, 2020, Mr. Tabbara resigned from the Liberal caucus after he was charged with assault, breaking and entering and harassment.

Mr. Trudeau told reporters that every situation is different and needs to be addressed with the “proper process.”

“But absolutely. Canadians deserve to know that the people standing up to represent them, to serve them in the House of Commons, are not people who’ve shown disrespect, or misbehaviour or are facing serious allegations,” Mr. Trudeau said.

With a report from Campbell Clark in Granby, Que.

