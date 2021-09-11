Conservative Party drops Toronto candidate Lisa Robinson, saying it rejects racism and Islamophobia

The Conservative Party is disassociating itself with a Toronto-area candidate, stating that racism and Islamophobia have no place in the party.

The party announced late Friday that Lisa Robinson would no longer represent the Conservative Party in Beaches-East York.

The decision came after the riding’s Liberal candidate, Nate Erskine-Smith, posted screen shots of Twitter posts allegedly written by Ms. Robinson that include derogatory comments toward Muslims.

Conservative spokesperson Cory Hann confirmed the decision Friday evening.

“Racism and Islamophobia has no place in the Conservative Party of Canada. Our expectation is that all of our candidates conduct themselves in a respectful, tolerant manner. Consequently, we have terminated this individual as a candidate,” he said in a statement.

Ms. Robinson’s campaign office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

