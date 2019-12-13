 Skip to main content

Politics

Conservative Party fires executive director, launches internal review over private-school fees

Robert Fife Ottawa Bureau Chief
Marieke Walsh
Ottawa
The Conservative Party has fired its executive director and is launching a review of how expenses are handled following revelations the party approved payments for the private school tuition fees of some of Andrew Scheer’s children.

Mr. Scheer resigned as leader of the party on Thursday as revelations of the payments came to light.

Members of the Conservative Fund, which includes former prime minister Stephen Harper, held a conference call Friday morning and discussions were also held with the members of the party’s National Council.

Sources say Dustin van Vugt, the party director who took responsibility for having the party pay the private school tuition fees, was told he could no longer hold the top job. The Globe and Mail is keeping their names confidential because they were not authorized to speak publicly about internal party matters.

The Conservative Fund, who members say did not know about the tuition fees, has also ordered a review of how the party has been spending members’ money, sources say.

Mr. van Vugt and the Conservative Party did not respond to requests for comment.

