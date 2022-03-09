The Conservative convention in Halifax in 2018.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

For the third time in seven years, federal Conservatives are choosing a new leader – and after MPs revolted against the last one, Erin O’Toole, finding someone who can bring the party together will be a challenge. Candidates have until mid-April to declare themselves, and we won’t know which one wins until Sept. 10. Check back here for the latest information on who’s running and the issues at stake.

Conservative leadership candidates so far

Confirmed candidates

Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre.Blair Gable/Reuters

Pierre Poilievre

The MP for Ottawa’s Carleton riding was first to announce his intention to run, only three days after Mr. O’Toole’s ouster.

He’s long positioned himself to the right of Mr. O’Toole, appealing directly to the public with social-media videos and slogans separate from the party’s. He was one of the most prominent Conservatives to support the convoy protesters who blockaded downtown Ottawa this past February, whose manifesto effectively called for overthrowing the government.

Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Leslyn Lewis

A former Bay Street lawyer, Ms. Lewis appealed to the social-conservative vote in 2020′s leadership race and managed to come in third. She won the Ontario riding of Haldimand-Norfolk last fall and is one of the few Black MPs currently in the House.

She’s also been outspoken about the rights of Canadians who don’t want to declare whether they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19, and has refused to confirm her own status.

Ontario MPP Roman Baber.Handout

Roman Baber

Mr. Baber, whose campaign launch event is scheduled for Wednesday night, represents the Toronto riding of York Centre in the Ontario legislature.

He sat as a Progressive Conservative until January of last year, when his criticism of Premier Doug Ford’s COVID-19 restrictions at the time got him booted from caucus and barred from running for the PCs again in June’s provincial election.

Who’s thinking about running, but hasn’t confirmed

Former Quebec premier Jean Charest.Dave Chan/The Globe and Mail

Jean Charest: A Mulroney-era cabinet minister who led the Progressive Conservatives from 1993 to 1998. As a Liberal, he then served as premier of Quebec from 2003 to 2012.

A Mulroney-era cabinet minister who led the Progressive Conservatives from 1993 to 1998. As a Liberal, he then served as premier of Quebec from 2003 to 2012. Michael Chong: Federal Conservative MP who held cabinet posts under Stephen Harper and the foreign-affairs critic role under Mr. O’Toole.

Federal Conservative MP who held cabinet posts under Stephen Harper and the foreign-affairs critic role under Mr. O’Toole. Peter MacKay: Ex-leader of the Progressive Conservatives until the merger that created the current Conservative party. He ran second to Mr. O’Toole in 2020′s leadership race.

Ex-leader of the Progressive Conservatives until the merger that created the current Conservative party. He ran second to Mr. O’Toole in 2020′s leadership race. Patrick Brown: Mayor of Brampton, Ont. He was Ontario Progressive Conservative leader from 2015 to 2018, when he quit as he faced sexual-misconduct allegations that he strongly denied.

Mayor of Brampton, Ont. He was Ontario Progressive Conservative leader from 2015 to 2018, when he quit as he faced sexual-misconduct allegations that he strongly denied. Leona Alleslev: An Ontario MP who was deputy party leader under Andrew Scheer, but lost her seat in the 2021 election.

An Ontario MP who was deputy party leader under Andrew Scheer, but lost her seat in the 2021 election. Scott Aitchison: An Ontario MP and former mayor of Huntsville, Ont.

Who’s ruled out running

Former Conservative interim leader Rona Ambrose.Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press

Why are the Conservatives replacing Erin O’Toole?

Former Conservative leader Erin OToole.GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images

A Conservative leadership race in 2022 wasn’t something Mr. O’Toole wanted to happen. He was ousted on Feb. 2 after dissident MPs in the party’s right wing – unhappy with Mr. O’Toole’s apparent moves to the centre on issues such as conversion therapy, deficits and climate change – triggered a leadership review under the rules of 2013′s Reform Act. A 73-45 vote removed him from an office he had held for less than 18 months. For his interim replacement, they chose Candice Bergen, who had been making some sympathetic overtures to the antigovernment protests that were then paralyzing downtown Ottawa.

When is the Conservative leadership race? Dates to watch

April 19: Deadline for candidates to apply. A $200,000 entry fee is required, half of which is a deposit refundable after the race.

Deadline for candidates to apply. A $200,000 entry fee is required, half of which is a deposit refundable after the race. June 3: Deadline for new party members to join and be eligible to vote for leader.

Deadline for new party members to join and be eligible to vote for leader. Late July and early August: Ballots mailed to party members.

Ballots mailed to party members. Sept. 10: New leader announced.

