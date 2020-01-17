Who’s running for the Conservative Party leadership? The list so far

Open this photo in gallery Regina, Oct. 21, 2019: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer's increasingly dejected supporters watch the federal election results come in at his campaign headquarters. The Conservatives' failure to unseat the Trudeau Liberals led to internal strife within the party and, in December, Mr. Scheer announced he would be stepping down as leader. Carlos Osorio/Reuters

Declared or probable candidates

Peter MacKay

Who is he? Mr. MacKay, 54, was a Nova Scotia MP who led the old Progressive Conservative party and brokered its merger with the Canadian Alliance in the early 2000s. He served in some of Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper’s top cabinet posts – foreign affairs, defence and justice – but decided not to run again in 2015′s election, which the Conservatives lost. He went to work at the Toronto law firm Baker McKenzie.

Is he a declared candidate? Not yet, but after a Jan. 15 tweet that read “I’m in. Stay tuned,” a spokesman for his campaign confirmed he would make a formal announcement a week later. He had already hired former Conservative MP Alex Nuttall as campaign manager, and enlisted the services of Rubicon Strategy Inc., a government relations and marketing firm founded by Conservative strategist Kory Teneycke (who said he would remain neutral in the leadership contest).

Marilyn Gladu

Who is she? Ms. Gladu, 57, was a chemical engineer who won the Ontario seat of Sarnia-Lambton for the Conservatives in 2015, and was re-elected last year. In the House, she’s been the Conservatives’ critic for health and science. Since declaring for the leadership, she has touted her “science-based approach” to policy, promising a stronger climate-change plan than the one Mr. Scheer ran on in 2019.

Is she a declared candidate? Yes. Ms. Gladu officially announced her candidacy on Jan. 9, and told CBC News she’d be able to come up with the needed fees and signatures to be eligible.

Jean Charest

Who is he? Mr. Charest, 61, has straddled both Quebec and federal politics for nearly 40 years, and has changed his party allegiance several times. In the 1980s, he was a cabinet minister for youth issues and environment in the federal Progressive Conservative government of Brian Mulroney, whom he ran to replace, unsuccessfully; in the late 1990s, he took the helm of the Quebec Liberals, leading them to an electorally stable but politically tumultuous decade in government; and after 2019′s federal election, Conservatives began to see him as a figure whose stature in Quebec and progressive environmental policies could help them break through in the province.

Is he a declared candidate? No, but a member of his team told The Globe he would announce his intentions before the end of January.

Erin O’Toole

Who is he? Mr. O’Toole, 46, is a former military officer and lawyer who entered the House of Commons in a 2012 by-election for the Ontario riding of Durham. He was briefly Stephen Harper’s veterans’ affairs minister, and finished third in the 2017 race to replace Mr. Harper as leader.

Is he a declared candidate? No, though he has chosen a campaign team managed by Fred DeLorey, a veteran organizer who also managed Mr. O’Toole’s leadership bid in 2017. Jeff Ballingall, founder of the far-right Ontario Proud and Canada Proud websites, is senior communications strategist.

Pierre Poilievre

Who is he? Mr. Poilievre, 40, is a career politician who’s represented an Ottawa-area riding since 2004. He held the democratic reform, employment and social development portfolios in Mr. Harper’s cabinet. A staunch advocate of limited government, he became known for a combative style of politics, both in government and as a critic of the Trudeau Liberals since the 2015 election.

Is he a declared candidate? No, but he has been rumoured to be organizing for months. The Toronto Star also reported that two party heavyweights – Mr. Harper’s former campaign manager Jenni Byrne, and Harper-era cabinet minister John Baird – are helping with the campaign.

What happens next? Key dates to watch

Feb. 27: This is the deadline for would-be candidates to pay a $25,000 installment of their registration fees and get 1,000 signatures from members in at least 30 different ridings, in at least seven different provinces or territories. More fees and signatures will get them access to the party’s membership list.

This is the deadline for would-be candidates to pay a $25,000 installment of their registration fees and get 1,000 signatures from members in at least 30 different ridings, in at least seven different provinces or territories. More fees and signatures will get them access to the party’s membership list. March 25: Candidates face another eligibility hurdle, this one requiring 3,000 signatures and the rest of their fees, adding up to $300,000. They’ll get $100,000 of that back after the leadership contest if they follow the rules.

Candidates face another eligibility hurdle, this one requiring 3,000 signatures and the rest of their fees, adding up to $300,000. They’ll get $100,000 of that back after the leadership contest if they follow the rules. April 17: New party members have to join by this date to be able to vote for the new leader.

New party members have to join by this date to be able to vote for the new leader. June 27: The party holds a convention in Toronto to elect the leader.

