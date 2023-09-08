Open this photo in gallery: Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre waves as he enters a caucus meeting, prior to the Conservative convention, in Quebec City, Sept. 7, 2023.Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The federal Conservative Party is planning a further wave of ads introducing Pierre Poilievre to Canadians after a recent initial wave, says the head of fundraising for the party.

Robert Staley, chair of Conservative Fund Canada,the party’s fundraising and financial arm, also said Friday that Mr. Poilievre’s wife will take a higher-profile role in raising funds for the party.

Mr. Staley told delegates at the party’s policy convention in Quebec City the $3-million ad campaign, launched on Aug. 9, featuring narration by Mr. Poilievre’s wife, Anaida Poilievre, and the leader with his young son and daughter, has been and will continue to be successful.

“The advertising campaign will continue. We have more ads ready to go. We have a lot more to tell Canadians about our leader and about the failures of the Trudeau government, and we’re going to do that,” he said.

Mr. Staley did not provide additional details.

He said the Conservative Fund has amended its budget to spend “substantially more” than budgeted on advertising to influence voters to support the leader, especially in key ridings.

As for Ms. Poilievre, Mr. Staley said she is an important part of the Conservative team.

“She has agreed to hit the road and do fundraisers for us as well, and we are looking forward to her helping us in that area as well,” he said.

“We’re going to get her off on her own, maybe get her to some places where, with the legislative calendar, Pierre can’t get to.”

Mr. Poilievre has been touring the country as his schedule allows, holding events, and hammering home themes around affordability, the cost of living and challenges for Canadians finding and keeping housing.

“Our tour is not directed to bringing out the faithful to leaders’ rallies although we are delighted when the faithful attend and fill a room. With our leaders’ tour, we are now trying to reach new voters with Pierre’s common-sense messages,” said Mr. Staley.

Between April and June, the Tories raised nearly $8-million in donations from almost 47,000 contributors, which was a slight decrease from the $8.3-million the Tories raised during the first three months of the year.

The Liberals, who held a policy convention in May, brought in nearly $3.2-million from over 30,000 people during the second quarter – with both figures slightly down from the first three months of the year.

About 2,500 people have registered to attend the party convention in the Quebec capital, which began on Thursday and runs to Saturday.

Later Friday afternoon, Mr. Poilievre is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the venue for the convention, which comes as the Conservatives are surging ahead of the Liberals in a number of recent polls, including some released as the gathering began this week.

Former federal Conservative cabinet minister Peter MacKay told delegates in a noon-hour keynote address that the party must pull together to succeed. “We must remain united as a Conservative Party,” he said.

However, Mr. MacKay, who sought the party leadership in 2020 but lost to Erin O’Toole, made no commitments to run as an MP in the next election.

Outside the convention venue, federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, a Quebec MP, said the Liberals are resolute in taking on the Conservatives, and united behind Prime Minister Justin Trudeau despite the political challenges they are facing.

“I have full confidence in the Prime Minister. I’m here because of the Prime Minister. This is true of all the colleagues I have spoken to,” he said. “He is the reason we won in 2015, in 2019, in 2021.”

He said the government understands some Canadians are facing tough times with the rise of inflation and interests. “The solution is not to go back on everything we have been doing for Canadians.”

“It’s to continue being there for them to make it through this tough times, and we believe that we will.”

With a file from The Canadian Press.