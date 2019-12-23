 Skip to main content

Politics

Conservative party’s fundraising boss takes over as acting director

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
A man walks past a Conservative party logo before the opening of the party's national convention, in Halifax, in an Aug. 23, 2018, file photo. Jaime Girard has taken over as acting director of the party as it continues to grapple with the fallout from Andrew Scheer's resignation.

Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

The director of fundraising for the federal Conservatives has taken over as acting director of the party as it continues to grapple with the fallout from the resignation of leader Andrew Scheer.

Jaime Girard was chosen late last week to replace Dustin Van Vugt, who left his job as executive director earlier this month over questions about party funds used for Scheer’s personal expenses.

Van Vugt’s departure came on the heels of Scheer declaring he’ll resign as leader as soon as a new one is chosen, a vote that will take place in 2020.

Girard has been the party’s fundraising director for years and is the first woman chosen to run the party.

The decision to move her temporarily into the executive director role comes as the party tries to figure out how and when to run the leadership race.

A planned policy convention scheduled for April has now been punted to November with the leadership vote expected well before that.

