Conservative Senator Denise Batters speaks during a pro-pipeline rally in Saskatchewan in February, 2019. The Conservative Senator’s comments Monday represent an escalation of dissatisfaction among some elements of Mr. O’Toole’s caucus of MPs and Senators.Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

Conservative Senator Denise Batters is launching a petition calling for party members to support a review of Erin O’Toole’s leadership, saying he is perceived as untrustworthy and criticizing the leader for causing rifts in the party.

“On behalf of Conservative activists and members from coast to coast, we started this petition because we don’t want to see this party ripped apart again,” Ms. Batters said in a strongly-worded video she posted on Twitter Monday.

Ms. Batters said that when the Conservative Party is divided, “the Liberals win” and that under Mr. O’Toole’s leadership “the rift in our party is growing.”

Ms. Batters said Mr. O’Toole has said that MPs must agree with his new direction or else they must leave caucus, but that the direction is constantly changing.

“As Leader, Mr. O’Toole has watered down and even entirely reversed our policy positions without the input of party or caucus members. On carbon tax, on guns, on conscience rights – he flip-flopped on our policies within the same week, the same day, and even within the same sentence,” she said.

The Conservative Senator’s comments represent an escalation of dissatisfaction among some elements of Mr. O’Toole’s caucus of MPs and Senators. As outlined in her remarks, Conservatives have several concerns with Mr. O’Toole, including a lack of clarity on key policy issues and a sense that he is taking the party away from conservative principles in an effort to court Liberal voters.

Ms. Batters also took aim at his Conservative party leadership campaign, saying he won claiming to be “True Blue” – “but ran an election campaign nearly indistinguishable from Trudeau’s Liberals.”

She said under Mr. O’Toole’s leadership in the last federal campaign, the party lost half a million votes, claimed fewer seats and a lower popular vote than in the 2019 election.

“We lost diverse seats and MPs in the GTA [Greater Toronto Area], Alberta, and in Vancouver’s suburbs. Mr. O’Toole’s inability to communicate or connect with female voters left us with an even wider gender gap.”

She said the campaign was lost because of what Canadians “perceive as his character flaw – that he is not trustworthy,” adding, “You can’t come back from that.”

Ms. Batters said members deserve to have a say on the future direction of the party, including its leadership, as she concluded the video, telling members to sign the petition to make their voice heard.

Mr. O’Toole won the Conservative leadership in 2020 – after finishing third in the 2017 race that selected Andrew Scheer.

Ms. Batter’s statements come less than a week after Mr. O’Toole unveiled his updated list of senior critics - or shadow cabinet - in which individuals who had publicly questioned the party’s positions on issues such as vaccination were left out.

The list of senior critics also excluded rookie MP Leslyn Lewis, who comes from the party’s socially conservative wing and who finished third in the party’s 2020 leadership race.

Ms. Lewis had made public statements last month in defence of those who decline to reveal their COVID-19 vaccination status.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail last week, Conservative MP Kevin Waugh said Conservative MPs who did not receive a critic assignment should “realize why they didn’t” and “come around to [Mr. O’Toole’s] way of thinking.”

- With files from Ian Bailey

