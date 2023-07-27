Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tried to paint a clear choice between himself and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in Newfoundland on Thursday one day after the Liberals overhauled their front bench and assigned 23 cabinet ministers new portfolios.

Mr. Trudeau’s cabinet shakeup is taking place at time when the Liberals have been losing ground to Conservatives in a number of public opinion polls and while Liberal insiders say a shakeup was clearly needed just two years shy of the last federal election. When he unveiled his cabinet, the Prime Minister did not say the changes were as a result of internal issues. Instead, the Liberals are promising a greater focus on the economy and housing.

Despite making a series of changes to his key decision-making team, Mr. Trudeau opted to leave Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne in their roles, along with Environment Minister, Steven Guilbeault. They are among the eight cabinet ministers who kept their existing portfolio, although several others only saw minor changes.

While speaking in Summerford, N.L. on Thursday, Mr. Trudeau was asked about people in Newfoundland, particularly in rural areas, who rely on the oil and gas industry for their livelihoods who feel like their industry is under attack by Liberal policies.

In a lengthy response, Mr. Trudeau said that climate change is a fact that no one, except Conservatives, are debating anymore, while he pointed to the devastating impacts of forest fires, Hurricane Fiona, record floods and rainfalls.

“The debate right now going on politically seems to be between those who are lying to workers and telling them that the world’s not going to change and everything’s going to stay the way it was versus those of us in government who are saying ‘Yes, the world is changing, but we are incredibly well-positioned to benefit to grow, to create and lead on that change because of the hard work of Canadians, the innovation, the commitment to building better futures for our kids and our grandkids,” Mr. Trudeau said.

“The choice Canadians are increasingly facing in politics is between a responsible, ambitious, forward thinking government that is preparing for the opportunities of the future and a party that is stoking anger and fear throwing up its hands saying ‘Everything is broken. I’ll reflect the anxiety everyone’s feeling into anger, won’t provide any solutions but we’ll all get mad as hell together.’ That’s not how you build a country.”

Mr. Trudeau also said the world is taking notice on climate change.

“Europe is not just choosing to get off of Russian oil and gas, they’re trying to accelerate the transition to alternative, lower carbon solutions,” he said. “Canada can and will be a part of that.”

Canada has been a partner to the oil and gas industry as it works to reduce the carbon emissions and while the country figures out how to rely more on renewable energy, Mr. Trudeau said, adding there are great jobs and opportunities in a changing world.

Mr. Poilievre on Wednesday called the scale of the cabinet shuffle an admission of failure, and also criticized the government for leaving Mr. Guilbeault in place. The Conservative leader has been touring the country to campaign against the Trudeau government’s carbon pricing plan, with Mr. Poilievre pledging to “axe the tax” if elected.

The Prime Minister also said Thursday that inflation coming down to the lowest level of any country in the G7 that food prices are still high particularly for families who have been struggling. He pointed to series of steps the government has taken in response, including a federal grocery rebate.

In recent months, Conservatives have focused much of their political messaging on the issue of affordability, including on the cost of groceries, the impacts of inflation and on high housing prices.

In Mr. Trudeau’s massive cabinet rearrangement, he assigned Nova Scotian MP Sean Fraser, who previously held the Immigration portfolio, to take over the helm of the Housing file. Speaking outside of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Mr. Fraser said the government intends to make “meaningful progress” to ensure more Canadians have a roof over their head.