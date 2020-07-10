Conservatives call for criminal investigation of now-cancelled $900-million WE Charity contract

The Conservative Party is calling for a criminal investigation into the awarding of the now-cancelled WE Charity contract and will be asking the RCMP to launch the probe, the party said Friday.

At a press conference in Ottawa Friday, MPs Pierre Poilievre and Michael Barrett said the investigation should be conducted under Section 121 of the criminal code which covers fraud against the government.

“There are sufficient grounds for this matter to be investigated by police,” Mr. Barrett told reporters.

He said the Conservatives have not yet sent the request to the RCMP but will be doing so on Friday.

On Thursday, WE Charity confirmed that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, mother and brother had all been paid for their participation in the charity’s events. In the case of his mother, Margaret Trudeau, she was paid around a quarter of a million dollars for events she took part in since 2016.

That information contradicts previous comments made by the Prime Minister’s Office to The Globe and Mail and a statement from WE Charity to the Canadaland online news outlet. The Prime Minister’s office denied that his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was ever paid for her participation in events and Canadaland reported that WE Charity previously denied Margaret had been paid for her role in events.

In June Mr. Trudeau announced his government would award the charity a contract to run a $900-million program to pay students for volunteer work. Last week the contract with the charity was cancelled amid mounting questions of whether the Prime Minister was in a conflict of interest.

WE Charity was to be paid at least $19.5-million to run the program, with $5-million of that going to other organizations.

Since the contract was cancelled, Mr. Trudeau has conceded that his cabinet made the final decision to award the contract and despite his family’s close ties to the charity, he did not recuse himself from the discussion or the decision to award WE Charity the contract.

That the Prime Minister’s family financially benefited from their work with WE before the charity was awarded a government contract is why the Conservatives are now calling for a criminal investigation, Mr. Barrett said.

“That revelation raises the need for the police to take a look at it,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s Office did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.

The Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner is investigating whether Mr. Trudeau breached three sections of the conflict of interest act when his government awarded WE the contract.

This is the Prime Minister’s third ethics investigation, in the previous probes, the commissioner found he broke the law.

The most recent one was last year’s study of the SNC-Lavalin affair. The RCMP were also called on to investigate that matter.

The Globe and Mail has reported that the RCMP are determining whether there is enough evidence to launch a criminal investigation into possible obstruction of justice by senior officials in the Prime Minister’s Office who pressed the attorney-general in 2018 to order a deferred prosecution agreement for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. on fraud and bribery charges.

The Mounties did not immediately clarify the status of that probe, when asked on Friday.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Mr. Trudeau and his cabinet need to fully cooperate with the ethics investigation and waive cabinet confidentiality to ensure the Commissioner can “truly get to the bottom of this.”

Mr. Singh said the revelations of the payments totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Prime Minister’s close family members “is more than disturbing.”

“This is a pattern of behaviour with Mr. Trudeau,” he said. “Canadians deserve to know the truth and need to know this won’t happen again.”

On Thursday, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet said Mr. Trudeau should step down temporarily, while the ethics investigation takes place and that Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland could take over.

“The Prime Minister should temporarily hand over the reigns of power to the Deputy Prime Minister, who we would offer to work with,” he said.

The Conservatives said they are not calling for Mr. Trudeau to step aside during the ethics investigation.

“We’re not looking to bring down the government on this issue, we’re looking to get the truth and get accountability for Canadians,” Mr. Barrett said.

