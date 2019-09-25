Conservatives, Liberals both propose energy-efficient home renovation tax measures

The Liberals and the Conservatives made a pitch to homeowners Wednesday, with both parties proposing affordability measures to make homes more energy efficient, and as an effort to fight climate change.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau made his party’s announcement in Delta, B.C. Mr. Trudeau said if re-elected, a Liberal government would help Canadians lower their energy bills by making their homes more energy-efficient and promised to help people prepare their homes for climate related disasters.

“It’s expensive to adapt to a changing climate. We are going to help you replace those drafty windows or your old furnace – so you can cut your utility bills and keep our environment healthy,” said Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile in Quebec, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer reiterated his party’s proposal to create a two-year income tax credit of 20 per cent for green improvements to homes. The Conservatives estimate the refundable tax credit would allow Canadians to save up to $3,800 on renovations of up to $20,000.

Federal election 2019: Where the four main parties stand on climate policy

The Liberal plan introduced today proposes to retrofit 1.5 million homes, over the next five years, to make them more energy efficient, and to better protect them from climate-related risks. According to a document from the Liberal Party, the program would fall within the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). It would give homeowners and landlords a free energy audit and also an interest-free loan of up to $40,000, based on the results of the audit. The plan says the loan could be paid back over 10 years through a CMHC-insured mortgage, bank loan, or in partnership with a utility company, through energy savings on monthly bills.

The document says that those who proceed with the loan would receive a cash incentive of $250 to $750, with the higher amount going to those who cut the most energy waste. The Liberals are also proposing to create a Net Zero Homes Grant of up to $5,000 to help buyers of newly built homes that are certified zero-emissions.

The Liberals also propose investing $100-million in skills training to ensure there are enough qualified workers to respond to the demand for energy audits, retrofits, and net-zero home construction.

They are also promising to provide additional assistance when homes are affected by the climate.

The Liberals are proposing to create a national flood insurance program. They say they would work with provinces and territories to complete all flood maps in the country, develop a national action plan to assist homeowners with potential relocation for those at the highest risk of repeat flooding; and help people whose lives are affected by a climate disaster by working with stakeholders and experts to design an employment insurance disaster assistance benefit.

Mr. Scheer, who released his environmental plan in June, said at a hardware store in Jonquiere, Que. that his proposed tax credit would encourage Canadians to renovate their homes to lower bills, as well as reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Conservatives have agreed to sign on to emissions targets laid out in the Paris Climate Change Agreement but it has not accepted the most recent call from the UN Secretary-General to reach zero net emissions by 2050.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was in Vancouver Wednesday, unveiling his party’s plan to tackle money laundering in the real-estate industry. The NDP is proposing to create an RCMP anti-money laundering unit with a $20-million annual budget, half of which would go to B.C. officers.

The latest numbers from Nanos Research show the race for first place remains close. The Liberals and the Conservatives both have the support of 35 per cent of respondents. The NDP is at 13 per cent, followed by the Green Party at 9 per cent, the Bloc Québécois at 6 per cent and the People’s Party of Canada at 2 per cent.

The poll was sponsored by The Globe and Mail and CTV, with a total of 1,200 Canadians surveyed from Sept. 22 to 24. It has a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Respondents were asked: “If a federal election were held today, could you please rank your top two current local voting preferences?” A report on the results, questions and methodology for this and all surveys can be found at http://tgam.ca/election-polls.