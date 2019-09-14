Conservatives, Liberals in dead heat as leaders talk Trump and trade on campaign trail

A familiar U.S. face is finally front and centre on the federal campaign trail: Donald Trump.

The Liberals are invoking the American president’s name in a new advertisement aimed at shoring up the party’s bona fides with unions and blue-collar workers.

The ad, christened “Fought Tooth and Nail” and narrated by Chrystia Freeland, boasts about how the governing party stood up to the famously mercurial Trump White House during last year’s marathon talks to update the North American trade pact.

Meanwhile, the first release from the Nanos-Globe and Mail-CTV tracking poll released Saturday shows a dead heat between the Liberals and Conservatives. The national numbers show the Liberals at 35 per cent support, with the Conservative at 33 per cent.

“Liberals and Conservatives are gripped in a tight race. Factoring the margin of error, it is a tie,” said Nik Nanos, the founder and chief data scientist of Nanos Research.

The NDP was the top choice of 16 per cent of those surveyed, followed by the Greens at 10 per cent, the Bloc Québécois at four per cent and the People’s Party of Canada at two per cent.

The Nanos-Globe-CTV consortium will continue nightly tracking throughout the campaign.

This survey was conducted by Nanos Research and was sponsored by The Globe and Mail and CTV. 1,200 Canadians were surveyed between Sept. 11th and 13th 2019. The margin of error is 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Respondents were asked: “If a federal election were held today, could you please rank your top two current local voting preferences?” A report on the results, questions and methodology for this and all surveys can be found at https://tgam.ca/election-polls.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has faced repeated criticism from Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh over the government’s handling of the talks.

Singh, meanwhile, travelled to the auto-sector suburb of Oshawa, Ont., to unveil some Trump-style protectionism of his own: a suite of measures to keep auto jobs in the country and encourage new-car buyers to spend their money on built-in-Canada cars and trucks.

The NDP leader is also vowing to stand up to the U.S. president if he becomes prime minister.

Scheer is scheduled to attend a campaign event this afternoon in the Ottawa suburb of Kanata, while Green party Leader Elizabeth May is back in her Vancouver Island riding to attend a fair.

