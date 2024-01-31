Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Jan. 29, 2024.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives blasted past other parties in fundraising last year and, for the first time since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau became Liberal Leader, more than doubled the haul that the governing party was able to bring in.

In a statement that coincided with the release of the fourth-quarter financial returns on Wednesday, the Conservative Party said its fundraising broke all previous records from all political parties in Canadian history.

The Conservatives raised nearly $35.3-million in 2023, according to reports filed with Elections Canada. The Liberals placed a distant second in fundraising efforts, bringing in just $15.6-million in the same time period.

The massive gain in donations for the Conservatives coincided with a significant jump in support for the party in polling. The party has held a double-digit lead in the polls since September, and raised more money in the last quarter (between October and December) than the NDP and Bloc Québécois combined for the entire year.

In the fourth quarter, the Conservatives raised $11.9-million, according to the Elections Canada filing.

In a press release, the Conservative Party said the fundraising numbers show Canadians want change.

“These results prove support for my common sense plan to axe the tax, build the homes, fix the budget and stop the crime,” Mr. Poilievre in a statement.

The Conservatives typically out-fundraise the Liberals, but since 2014 they have never hit such wide margins.

Until a last-quarter fundraising bump for the governing party, the Liberals had been on track for their worst fundraising year since Mr. Trudeau became Leader. A late push saw the party pass that hurdle and raise more than the $14.7-million they did in the year prior.

In a statement, Liberal Party spokesperson Parker Lund pointed out that the governing party tends to also spend much less than the Official Opposition in their fundraising efforts.

“Liberal supporters are getting far more value for their donations than Conservatives,” Mr. Lund said. According to the Liberals, the Conservatives spent $53.7-million on fundraising costs from 2016 through 2022, while the Liberals spent $21.8-million.

The party, however, did not address questions about whether the substantially lower fundraising numbers will hold the Liberals back in their efforts to combat Mr. Poilievre. Liberal supporters and some backbench MPs have criticized the party’s failure to launch any wide-scale ad campaign to counter the ads being launched by the Conservatives, which paint their leader in a softer light.

Conversely, the Conservative Party’s full war chest will ensure they can fund their planned ad campaigns that were teased at the party’s September convention. Robert Staley, the chair of the Conservative Fund of Canada, told delegates at the convention that the party had spent $3-million on an initial ad campaign and that more ads were in the works.

The Conservatives also raised more in each quarter of last year than the NDP did for the entire 12-month period. The New Democrats, who have a deal to prop up the minority Liberals in the House of Commons, raised $6.9-million last year, according to Elections Canada filings.

New Democrats, though, also raised more in 2023 than in 2022, when the party accrued $6.3-million in donations. The party recently told The Canadian Press that it is on track to pay off its 2021 election debt.

The Bloc raised $1.8-million last year, surpassing the $1.6-million it raised in 2022.

The Green Party’s financial filing was not yet available on the Elections Canada website, as of noon Wednesday. The party did not immediately respond to a request for comment.