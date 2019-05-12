Conservatives, NDP call for emergency meeting to study allegations of political interference in Norman case

Opposition MPs are forcing the House of Commons national defence committee to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the government’s conduct in the investigation and prosecution of Vice-Admiral Mark Norman and will propose to invite a number of high-profile witnesses to testify.
In a letter addressed to the clerk of the national defence committee, Conservative and NDP members of the committee take aim at the Liberal government, accusing it of interfering in the shipbuilding contract at the centre of the case and “smearing the reputation” of Vice-Adm. Norman.
An emergency meeting is triggered when four MPs on the committee write to the clerk to call one — but the Liberals hold a majority so it will be up to Liberal members of the committee to decide whether to allow a study to proceed.
The letter is signed by Conservative MPs James Bezan, Cheryl Gallant and Richard Martel and NDP MP Randall Garrison. The opposition members request that the committee convene within five days.
The MPs write that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “prejudiced the conduct of this matter by inappropriately anticipating that the RCMP’s investigation would result in a prosecution," referring to comments Mr. Trudeau made before Vice-Adm. Norman was charged.
“This suggests that he and his cabinet had inappropriate access to information regarding an independent criminal proceeding,” the letter says.
It says that it is also clear, “that the government tried to politically interfere in a shipbuilding contract. When this came to light he reacted by smearing the reputation of a highly respected naval officer. This has had a deleterious effect on the morale of the Canadian Armed Forces.”
Crown prosecutor Barbara Mercier stayed the charge against Vice-Adm. Norman on Wednesday. She said new documents the prosecution had received from the defence revealed his actions in relation to a shipbuilding contract were “inappropriate," but that does not mean they were criminal.
Vice-Adm. Norman was suspended as the military’s second-in-command on Jan. 16, 2017, and charged with breach of trust last year for allegedly leaking government secrets in an attempt to influence cabinet’s decision in a review of a $668-million contract with Quebec’s Davie shipyard for a supply vessel. He denied any wrongdoing.
Defence lawyer Marie Henein said the government prevented her team from accessing thousands of government documents she needed to defend her client, including communications by e-mail and text message between senior staff in Mr. Trudeau’s government.
Should the committee agree to study these “troubling developments,” the letter continues, the MPs will move a motion calling on Vice-Adm. Norman, Mr. Trudeau, former clerk of the privy council Michael Wernick, former Treasury Board President Scott Brison and Chief of Defence Staff General Jonathan Vance, to testify.
The members would also like to hear from Justice Minister David Lametti, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Service and Procurement Carla Qualtrough, former minister of public services and procurement Judy Foote, the prime minister’s chief of staff, Katie Telford, his former principal secretary Gerald Butts, Liberal MP Andrew Leslie, and director of policy for minister of democratic institutions James Cudmore.
The motion requests that each witness appear individually on a panel, for no less than one hour, that all witnesses appear no later than May 24, 2019, and that the committee meeting be televised.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said on CTV’s Question Period that Conservatives would like to hear from individuals with knowledge of the case to appear before a parliamentary committee to find out “what went so wrong here. ...
“We had a highly respected and decorated vice-admiral go through the ringer for the sole crime of speaking the truth and trying to do what is right for the Canadian navy, so far we haven’t been able to get any of those answers in Question Period,” he said.