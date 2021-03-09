Conservatives, NDP say more support needed for sectors hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic

Opposition parties are pushing the federal Liberals for targeted COVID-19 relief for some badly hit sectors.

The Conservatives are advancing a motion today calling on the Liberals to implement supports for the hospitality, tourism and charity sectors.

They also want airlines to commit to providing consumer refunds, restrict executive pay and restore regional routes in exchange for repayable loans.

The Liberals have already promised some sector-specific support and have accused the Conservatives of deliberately holding up those programs.

But Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says existing programs aren’t effective and there needs to be change.

The New Democrats are also pushing for small business relief and are expected to outline some of their prebudget proposals later this morning.

